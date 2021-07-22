Museum annex in need of $48K roof repair

“When it was brought up at our VFW meeting to make a donation here, we did pass the motion for a check, and … we'd like to challenge any other organization or business here in Schuyler to match or beat our donation to the museum,” Hladky said.

Community members can support the cause by attending the Elvis tribute, which will be held in the Schuyler Oak Ballroom, 175 Higgins Drive, at 7 p.m. on the first Thursday in August. Hall has been performing as Elvis since 2006, and he placed as a top 10 finalist in "America's Got Talent" in 2008.

There are a number of seating options to choose from, Brichacek noted, including a sponsor table that seats eight people. There are also VIP tickets and general admission. For more ticket information, call 402-615-0857.

The Schuyler Senior Center will have a hamburger meal available for donation, with those proceeds benefitting the center. Money made from the bar will benefit the Ballroom, making the event a community endeavor, Brichacek noted.

“So it is a community effort because we are getting the profits from the Joseph Hall (show), but they are also getting profits from their part of the productions,” she said.

People can come early to the show to enjoy their meal before the performance, she added.