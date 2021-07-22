Museum annex in need of $48K roof repair

Elvis will be back in the building.
The Schuyler Historical Society is holding an Elvis Presley tribute, performed by Joseph Hall, on Aug. 5 to raise funds for a new roof at its annex, the old Schuyler Sun building, 1112 C St. The organization also runs the Schuyler/Colfax County Museum, 309 E. 11th St. in downtown Schuyler.
Significant rainfall caused major leaking in the annex’s roof, Schuyler Historical Society Treasurer Betty Brichacek said.
“When we had the heavy rains (in) early spring, then we had major leakage where ceiling tile came down. (The) carpet was wet and it was a mess,” Brichacek said. “We haven't even been able to open up now until we get it all cleaned out and fixed.”
Repairs are estimated at $48,000, plus the costs of new ceiling tiles, carpet and other expenses.
“They're going to put a steel roof with a slant on top, which has a many-year guarantee,” Brichacek said. “We hopefully throughout the rest of our days and the next generation won't have to be bothered with the problems that we have with the leaky roof.”
To kick off the Historical Society’s campaign, the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4836 in Schuyler donated $100 last week. The VFW is asking others in the community – including groups and businesses – to donate as well, said VFW Quartermaster Marvin Hladky.
“When it was brought up at our VFW meeting to make a donation here, we did pass the motion for a check, and … we'd like to challenge any other organization or business here in Schuyler to match or beat our donation to the museum,” Hladky said.
Community members can support the cause by attending the Elvis tribute, which will be held in the Schuyler Oak Ballroom, 175 Higgins Drive, at 7 p.m. on the first Thursday in August. Hall has been performing as Elvis since 2006, and he placed as a top 10 finalist in "America's Got Talent" in 2008.
There are a number of seating options to choose from, Brichacek noted, including a sponsor table that seats eight people. There are also VIP tickets and general admission. For more ticket information, call 402-615-0857.
The Schuyler Senior Center will have a hamburger meal available for donation, with those proceeds benefitting the center. Money made from the bar will benefit the Ballroom, making the event a community endeavor, Brichacek noted.
“So it is a community effort because we are getting the profits from the Joseph Hall (show), but they are also getting profits from their part of the productions,” she said.
People can come early to the show to enjoy their meal before the performance, she added.
“The doors open at 5:30 so people can come early, get their table, get situated and get their hamburger, lunch, whatever they would like to have before the performance starts,” Brichacek said. “It's a whole evening of entertainment.”
An auction and raffle will be held as well.
“That evening we will also be selling roses, we will be selling leis, we will have the 50/50,” said Lloyd Brichacek, Betty’s husband who helps out at the museum. He added that one attendee will have a chance to have a song sung to them personally.
Lloyd Brichacek noted that any donation, whether big or small, is appreciated by the Schuyler Historical Society.
“If somebody says they want to give a dollar, that's a dollar more than we had before,” he said.
The group holds fundraising events regularly to help pay for standard expenses, Betty Brichacek said.
“Throughout the years we continue to do fundraisers. We're not only paying for the roof but we need to pay our regular monthly expenses and utilities,” she added.
Betty Brichacek said she is hoping the Elvis tribute has a good turnout and that it should be a good night for attendees.
“This is the third time that he’s (Joseph Hall) performed here for us as a fundraiser,” she said. “It's always been very well attended and we hope for a very good attendance again this year.”
