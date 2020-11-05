Museum receives donation for leaky pipes

Water started bubbling up next to the curb in early October near the Schuyler/Colfax County Museum, 309 E. 11th St. in downtown Schuyler.
The Schuyler Historical Society has two buildings, the museum and the old Schuyler Sun building, 1112 C St. The museum was in need of repair work for its waterline, said Fran Sobota, a member of the Colfax County Foundation.
“Because of the COVID … their funding was down for the year and so they approached us, our foundation, to help them,” Sobota said.
The Foundation donated $2,000 to the Historical Society to help with the bills.
For the Historical Society, the “major” leak from a pipe coming into the museum was another worry in an already tough year.
“We knew it would be a problem and so we contacted a couple of plumbers to get bids,” said Historical Society Treasurer Betty Brichacek.
Financially, 2020 has been tough because the organization couldn't hold some of the events normally does, including the annual banquet and meeting and other summer functions and fundraisers.
“Almost everything we did this year was canceled,” Brichacek said. “We did not have the museum even open to the public until about in July, and then, of course, the number of people that come to visit is minimal.”
Despite the lack of tourism, Brichacek is staying optimistic.
“It’s been lights out like it is with any other business,” she added. “It’s been a struggle, but we have had good support from our City, as well as now the foundation, and so with that, we will make it through the pandemic and we’ll be ready for visitors as soon as it is allowable.”
The Historical Society had been through this problem a few years before when the old Schuyler Sun building had a similar issue.
“We’ve been through it once,” Brichacek said. “So we kind of knew what to expect. Now those two pipes (at the Museum) are replaced and hopefully, we will not encounter those kinds of problems again.”
Brichacek has another reason for optimism, despite what she said was an expensive repair.
“The plumber got it done while it was nice weather before we had that last snow and we were very grateful that we were able to get it finished,” Brichacek noted. “And we were very grateful to the Colfax Foundation for their generous donation.”
The Historical Society sent a letter to the Colfax County Foundation to ask for money.
Brichacek found out they received the funding on Thursday, Oct. 29, and said she was very pleased.
“It was definitely a big asset to our bills that we encountered with the plumbing problem,” she noted.
Sobota said it’s a nice feeling.
“Oh, it feels good when this COVID is going on,” she said. “It’s always a nice feeling to be able to help someone who is in need because of the COVID virus.”
Carolyn Komatsoulis is a reporter for the Schuyler Sun. Reach her via email at carolyn.komatsoulis@lee.net.
