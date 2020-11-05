Museum receives donation for leaky pipes

Despite the lack of tourism, Brichacek is staying optimistic.

“It’s been lights out like it is with any other business,” she added. “It’s been a struggle, but we have had good support from our City, as well as now the foundation, and so with that, we will make it through the pandemic and we’ll be ready for visitors as soon as it is allowable.”

The Historical Society had been through this problem a few years before when the old Schuyler Sun building had a similar issue.

“We’ve been through it once,” Brichacek said. “So we kind of knew what to expect. Now those two pipes (at the Museum) are replaced and hopefully, we will not encounter those kinds of problems again.”

Brichacek has another reason for optimism, despite what she said was an expensive repair.

“The plumber got it done while it was nice weather before we had that last snow and we were very grateful that we were able to get it finished,” Brichacek noted. “And we were very grateful to the Colfax Foundation for their generous donation.”

The Historical Society sent a letter to the Colfax County Foundation to ask for money.