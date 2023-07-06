Shenandoah, the classic country band from the 1980s, will headline the 102nd Colfax County Fair, but there are a lot of interesting and exciting acts, activities and things to see, Organizer Penny Janousek said. For the free admission, she said, it's a special event for Colfax County.

Prep time for those showing animals and exhibits kicks off July 18 and 19, but the entertainment will start on July 20 when the U-Hop inflatables go up at 5 p.m. at the Colfax County Fairground in Leigh. After that, Studio A and Steps at Tiffany's Dance Studios will put on performances at 7 and 7:30 p.m. respectively and the Amazing Arthur Fratelli begins his magic act at 8 p.m.

"Shenandoah's going to be in concert on Saturday, we have the OUTLAW truck and tractor pulls, the Amazing Arthur, he's a family entertainer with magic and all kinds of audience interaction," Janousek said.

On July 21 at 7:30 p.m. the truck and tractor pulls will start, followed by a performance by Steve Bankey and the Flatland Band at 9:30 p.m. July 22 will start off with a 5k run/walk at 8 a.m. Colors Da Clown will visit from 3:30-8:30 p.m. doing face painting and balloon animals. At 6 p.m. the Mark Vyhlidal Trio Polka Band will start the night's musical entertainment, followed by Forgotten Highway at 7:30 p.m. and the headliner, Shenandoah at 9:30 p.m.

District 3 Commissioner Jim Mejstrik said that, as a long time resident of Colfax County, the fair has always been a special event for the whole county, not just the larger communities. Having kids who were in 4-H, he said, he also likes to peruse the exhibits.

"It's great. When I worked at QC Supply, the Platte-Colfax Cattlemen Association grilled burgers, they were free, and I'd cut watermelon to go with them. Since they're not there anymore, I go at least twice and talk to people," Mejstrik said. "I like to see the static things in the show like baking or rockets or whatever. My youngest was in 4-H and she was big into rocketry."

What makes the fair unique, Janousek said, is the fact that it's entirely free aside from the optional vendors and the U-Hop entertainment. Those who want to see the exhibits, shows and competitions may do so without paying an entry fee, thanks to the county tax roll and a very careful budget.

The fair concludes July 23 with the annual parade at 4:30 p.m., trophy presentation at 6 p.m. and a performance by Eastern Heights at 6:30 p.m. Janousek said the fair keeps its small-town feel while hitting a balance of notoriety that brings people from afar to see what Colfax County has to offer.

"It brings in people showing livestock and exhibits for years, there are many generations involved in it over 102 years, generations of parents, grandparents seeing their children and grandchildren when their their children did them too," Janousek said. "It's very relaxed, low-key, family friendly. You can visit with neighbors or make a new friend."

The fair will be held at the Colfax County Fairgrounds in Leigh from July 18 to July 23.