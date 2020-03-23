My thoughts on the coronavirus pandemic

With the coronavirus presence in Nebraska, the Speaker of the Legislature has recessed the body until further notice.

He will reconvene the Legislative body as needed to address the needs of the state and at a future date reconvene to complete the remaining days of this short session. Legislative offices are currently closed to the public. My office is minimally staffed and will be working from home, we will be monitoring telephone messages and emails and responding accordingly.

The situation in our state changes daily and I encourage everyone to please be patient with this situation due to its uniqueness and challenges. All are called upon to adapt in many different ways and I am asking all of us to be resilient like we had to be a year ago. We will continue to care for neighbors in different ways than we did a year ago. The words Nebraska Strong resonate again, in a different way, to be strong in health, be strong for our medical staff, and practicing CDC recommendations.