Nebraska Corn urges farmers to be prepared as the growing season approaches

LINCOLN - Farming has always been an unpredictable business. Each year, factors like weather conditions, market price fluctuations and input prices can all lead to uncertainty. This year is shaping up to be no exception as the world grapples with COVID-19. This virus is particularly worrisome, as it spreads easily and symptoms can vary drastically, if infected.

Nebraska farmers have always been #NebraskaStrong but when times get tough, the Nebraska Corn Board and the Nebraska Corn Growers Association recommend all producers have a plan in place to help overcome any unexpected obstacles in their operations. No one can learn the nuances of a farmer’s operation overnight, so being prepared can provide peace of mind in case something happens and can also help reduce stress for all involved.

Nebraska Corn has developed a checklist to help farmers establish their own management plan during challenging or busy times. All farmers are encouraged to take a few minutes to write their own plans and put them where they can be easily found. Copies can also be shared with trusted neighbors or friends.

Protect Yourself

 Always Take A Second for Safety, an extra second could save your life

 Wear proper PPE (personal protective equipment)