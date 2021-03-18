Nebraska falls behind in broadband

Nebraska ranks as one of the lowest states at providing high speed broadband to its residents, and Rural Nebraska continues to fall behind cities with high speed connectivity as telecommunication providers continue failing to meet the needs of rural communities. This year, I have selected LB338 as my priority bill. LB338 would allow the Public Service Commission to redirect Nebraska Universal Service Funds from one eligible telecommunications company (ETC) who is not fulfilling their service duties to another ETC using a rural based plan. This plan would be developed by local businesses, schools, hospitals, Ag producers and residents who are outside of city or village limits and will designate who the community thinks will best serve their broadband needs.
There are two bills I would like to highlight that aim to make Nebraska the friendliest state for veterans and their families that passed the first round of floor debate and were advanced to Select File.
I’ve co-sponsored LB387 introduced by Sen. Brewer, which would exempt 100% of military retirement pay from the Nebraska state income tax. This is an expansion of a similar bill passed and signed into law last year, which exempted 50% of military retirement pay from the state income tax.
LB389 introduced by Senator Sanders would cut red tape and establish an alternative path for military spouses to receive teaching certificates or permits in Nebraska if the applicant holds a valid teaching certificate permit in another state. The bill also creates preliminary permits for those waiting for certification. The goal is to expedite the process and reduce burdens faced by military families moving to Nebraska.
One of the Natural Resources Committee’s priority bills is LB507. LB507 is a bill I introduced that would prohibit the use of treated seed corn in the production of ethanol if the resulting byproduct is unsafe for livestock consumption or land application. I introduced this bill to address concerns with at least one ethanol plant in the state that is using this treated seed corn to produce ethanol, which has led to environmental concerns.
LB507 also contains a number of other bills, including LB395 which would authorize special depredation seasons for antelope, elk and deer when there is evidence that crops or other property is being damaged by wildlife. The bill also allows non-residents of Nebraska to hunt during special depredation seasons.
Governor Ricketts announced that March 20 is “Meat on the Menu Day” in Nebraska. This is to call attention to the importance of a healthy diet, as meat is one of the most nutrient-dense foods there is. On this day, Nebraskans are encouraged to eat beef, chicken, pork, lamb or any other type of meat to support our state’s farmers and ranchers.
