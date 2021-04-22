Nebraska Legislature two-thirds over

It has been another very busy week at the Capitol, the Legislature passed the 60 -day mark in this year’s 90-day session. We have started working later into the evening some nights debating bills. All the budget bills have advanced past the second round of debate and been placed on Final Reading.

Two of my bills, LB507 and LB338 were advanced to Final Reading. LB507, one of the Natural Resources Committee priority bills. The bill addresses the environmental concerns at the ethanol plant located near Mead. It prohibits the use of treated seed in the production of ethanol, if the resulting byproduct is deemed unsafe for animal consumption or land application.

LB338, my personal priority bill, allows the Public Service Commission to redirect Nebraska Universal Service Funds from one eligible telecommunications company (ETC) who is not fulfilling their service duties to another ETC using a rural based plan. This plan could be developed by local businesses, schools, hospitals, ag producers, and residents who are outside of city or village limits, and will designate who the community thinks will best serve their broadband needs. It also requires recipients of NUSF funds to provide speed tests as a condition to receive ongoing NUSF support. These two sections of this bill are very important as we continue to build out high speed internet statewide.