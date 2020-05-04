Nebraska struggles to process flood of unemployment claims

The state has increased the number of claims adjusters from 34 to 166 by drafting workers from other departments to help, and has signed a $1.7 million contract with Nelnet in Lincoln to add 100 more to help handle claims.

Nebraska officials also contracted with North End Teleservices in Omaha for $1.3 million to add 36 people to answer phone calls and live chat inquiries, but they have struggled to keep up with the volume of calls.

The governor signed an order last week that should help streamline the process for workers who had multiple employers during the period before they became unemployed. Albin estimated that's 40% of the people filing claims.

The state usually collects information from all those employers before approving a claim, but that has been difficult with so many businesses closed. The governor’s order allows unemployment claims to be approved with information only from a person’s most recent employer.

“We’re hustling like crazy on this,” Albin said. “One way or another, we’re going to get there.”