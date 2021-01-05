New baby and free diapers: Kuderas' newborn daughter first baby born at CCH in 2021

“We were social people prior to the pandemic, so it was good, but a little different,” Amber said of 2020. “But it was a nice pregnancy, not having to be out and about and everything.”

The two on Sunday afternoon were looking forward to heading home that day, though acknowledged it was a bit disappointing they couldn’t see family right away in light of the pandemic. They both said Mavis has about 30 cousins and an 11-year-old sister, so they’re eager to see them all down the line when things improve pandemic-wise.

“As long as she keeps healthy and happy, we couldn’t ask for anything else,” Amber said of their hopes for their newborn daughter. “This kid is going to get passed around a lot the next couple of months once she’s able to meet them all.”

Columbus Community Hospital, which announced 576 babies were born there in 2020, gifted the couple a year’s supply of diapers and a new Pack ‘N Play in honor of having the entity’s first baby of 2021. Chuck and Amber praised the hospital’s staff for their efforts, calling them “amazing.” The diapers and the Pack ‘N Play were just added bonuses that came along with their new family member.

“This is a good way to start the year,” Chuck said, noting they were married July 4, 2020. “We’re pretty excited.”

Matt Lindberg is the managing editor of the Schuyler Sun. Reach him via email at matt.lindberg@lee.net.

