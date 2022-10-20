New beginnings: Colfax County resident graduates from problem-solving court

The Fifth Judicial District Problem-Solving Court is a partnership between Colfax, Butler and Saunders counties to help those who accrue criminal charges and struggle with addiction.

The program, which can vary from 18 to 36 months in length, is designed to help those in the criminal system the chance to end their addiction and remove the charge that got them into the courtroom where it was offered in the first place.

Such is the case of the two most recent graduates: Minor Monterrosa of Colfax County and Jedd Lofgren of Saunders County. Both completed an 18-month program with the intent to continue with the activities and behaviors they learned in the program in exchange for their charges to be dismissed.

“The hardest part is just doing what you’re asked to do, what’s asked of you,” Monterrosa said. “Knowing that what I wanted was to be sober, I knew what I wanted out of the program, so that was a lot easier. If you want something, you work hard to get it.”

During the 18-month program, Monterrosa completed courses centered around mindfulness and emotional regulation as well as 96 random drug tests that could occur any time of day, sometimes as early as 5 a.m.

During the graduation ceremony, Judge Christina Marroquin commented that through the process, Monterrosa had become more mature in many ways, that the program had made him become a man from the boy who entered the courtroom the first time.

“I feel a big weight off my chest and I just feel a lot of relief. Like the judge said, I came in as a boy, I’m leaving here a man,” Monterrosa said.

In addition to topics such as mindfulness and emotional regulation, participants are taught how to stay sober, which includes changing nearly every aspect of their lives. Lofgren said this was one of the more difficult parts at the beginning.

“[The hardest part was] definitely the beginning, getting adjusted to living without drugs, finding new friendships and adapting to the program,” Lofgren said.

Lofgren was noted for his usually reserved quiet nature when he first joined the program. Now, he’s proud to speak to his experience and even made a speech in the courtroom.

“Problem-Solving Court was the best thing for me and one of the best things that’s happened to me,” Lofgren said. “I was on the verge of death, now I’m enjoying my life and having my charges dropped. This has been a blessing for sure.”

Monterrosa thanked everyone who was there for him during the process for being there, not giving up on him, and for coming to the ceremony, expressing his gratitude for everything.

“I’m grateful. I didn’t bring anything special, I’m just grateful for all these people, the team, my family, all the good influences in my life, my friends, I’m very grateful for you guys,” Monterrosa said.