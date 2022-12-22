New board members and evaluations: Schuyler Community School Board looks at past and future

Following the recall of Guadalupe Marino from the Schuyler Community Schools Board of Education, a position on the board remains vacant and was open to interviews for appointment until Dec. 20.

At a Dec. 12 meeting, the board voted to open the position for the possibility of appointment and moved to appoint current member Nina Lanuza for the remainder of the term as she was preparing to depart. Lanuza, however, decided to remove her application for that position.

At the same meeting, an annual evaluation of Schuyler Community Schools Superintendent Dr. Daniel Hoesing was summarized for those in attendance. A new evaluation method was used this year which uses numerical grades called a Likert scale for evaluation and self-evaluation.

“We started with a new device that’s maybe a little more elaborate and allows a lot more opportunity for comments,” Board President Rich Brabec said.

Board members graded Hoesing on various performance metrics they deemed important, such as administrative abilities and connection with staff and students. While the new system is seemingly working, Brabec said the board still has some work to do with it.

“I think I’ve commented that I think the reason we went to that device was to hopefully broaden the scope of understanding for the board as well as be able to learn a little bit more about the activities that are required to happen within the walls of the building,” Brabec said.

Overall, Brabec said in his summary, Hoesing excels in some areas, mainly administrative and financial affairs.

“It always comes up, ‘good at budgeting, good at budgeting,’ but the comment that I got back was it’s not necessarily the budgeting part that’s the difficult part, it’s the matching up the receipts with anticipated expenses and making sure that’s able to get that taken care of. The district has had clean audits for a long time and it takes a lot of effort to get that done,” Brabec said.

Hoesing also has a solid community presence, Brabec said, being involved in not only the school district but several committees and groups in the Schuyler area. This has proven to be a boon when trying to integrate the school district and the community.

“He’s involved with the Parish Council, Economic Development, Downtown Revitalization, Sierra Club and other things as well,” Brabec said. “He has developed partnerships with the district to provide support and resources through grants and interlocal agreements. He also has membership in and participates with civic and community and state organizations.”

However, Brabec added, there is room for improvement when it comes to communication with the board.

“The lowest thing was board-superintendent relationship. We have opportunities to do communications better. It seems at times that communications are strained. There was comments with regard to committee meetings not being maybe as frequent as they could be or should be,” Brabec said.

Brabec said a possible solution for such would be more frequent meetings, perhaps on a bi-weekly basis instead of monthly, however, no action was taken to that end. Brabec added that listening was a key point in the evaluation, something not only Hoesing but also the board could stand to do more.

“Sometimes we tend to have a thought in our head and I’m already working on my answer no matter what you’re saying. I think we all need to be better listeners in how we go about our jobs,” Brabec said.

Board Member Brian Vavricek spoke to the effect that Hoesing is doing well in those administrative aspect, possibly even the best person in Nebraska for those tasks, but elaborated on the communication issues as well as other unnamed community and board concerns about performance.

“There are many concerns that have been highlighted by this evaluation, concerns I’ve had and that have been reaffirmed by being able to see the ratings and comments by my colleagues,” Vavricek said. “These are areas that have been identified for a couple years now, so I’m concerned about the lack of improvement in those areas.”

Vavricek went on to say that the ratings by the board were very different on several of the items outlined, both good and bad.

“I will admit there’s quite a disparity on the board as well, numerous items where there’s high ratings and low ratings on one particular item, I will admit to that but on a whole, there’s just a large gap between, on average, how this board rates him and the job that’s being done,” Vavricek said.

Chuck Misek, board treasurer, added his views on the evaluation by saying Hoesing has performed his duty adequately, which is to keep the schools running and field concerns from those the board represents.

“As far as I’m concerned, the superintendent is to run the school, maintain the school, make money work with the school and keep taxpayers off your backs and mine and I think he’s done an excellent job at that, I don’t think you could find anybody who’s done it better,” Misek said.

Vavricek mentioned that he had considered that the board should look at Hoesing’s contract but wasn’t sure when would be appropriate to do so. Misek responded that, as the board will be short a member until a new one is found in January, they should at least wait until then before considering it.

“I think the superintendent’s contract should be addressed after we have a full board in the January meeting or February, wherever you want to go with it but to do it now is unfair to him because there’s not a full board,” Misek said.