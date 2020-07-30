New bridge christened at Schuyler Golf Club

“It was a sight to be seen,” Hartman said. “We didn’t ever figure that the golf course was going to be like what it is today but with everybody’s help, our course superintendent and all of us pitching in to help, well, it turned out fantastic.”

Schuyler Mayor Jon Knutson and community members held the ribbon over the bridge and then Golf Club Manager Luann Vavricek cut the ribbon with giant scissors. An attendee popped champagne over the bridge.

Steve Bailey, of the golf club's board of directors, noted that the bridge was built in 1979.

“Through the help of the City, the golf course did receive $81,000,” he said to light woos. “But it’s important to understand that that is not a windfall. FEMA did not write us a check for $81,000. We didn’t deposit it in the bank.”

They have been told what they can use it for, he said.

Before the event, Bailey said it was a major undertaking for the golf club and, since the bridge connected the third and fourth hole, they had to send golfers on a detour.

“We’ve gotten back to some normalcy,” Bailey said.

Knutson said the Schuyler Golf Club is one of the gems of the community.