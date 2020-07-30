New bridge christened at Schuyler Golf Club

The champagne flowed at the Schuyler Golf Club last Thursday to christen a newly-renovated bridge, a project undertaken after flooding last March left the structure destroyed and covered in debris.
The new bridge cost $36,363 and two other bridges on the course will be remade soon, with steel, to fit Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) requirements. Billing costs will be turned into the City, which will then turn them into FEMA.
“I’ve seen little ones to where it crossed the road for a day or so to where you couldn’t pass over it but then it receded. But it never did damage like this one here did,” said Larry Hartman, a board member who has lived in the area since 1963. “I’ve never seen any one that did that much damage. It just took all the trees out along the south side of the riverbank. From two miles west of Schuyler, it just started taking trees out and debris and that all the way to North Bend and Fremont.”
The area was filled with sand, and looked like the Sahara, he said.
In the Golf Club’s clubhouse, a book of photos sat on the table, open to pictures of the golfing green submerged and a bent fence. Later, Hartman sat on a golf cart pointing at the fence upright once again.
When it first flooded, they were there all day and night before the water started receding, he said of the bridge, which connects the third and fourth holes.
“It was a sight to be seen,” Hartman said. “We didn’t ever figure that the golf course was going to be like what it is today but with everybody’s help, our course superintendent and all of us pitching in to help, well, it turned out fantastic.”
Schuyler Mayor Jon Knutson and community members held the ribbon over the bridge and then Golf Club Manager Luann Vavricek cut the ribbon with giant scissors. An attendee popped champagne over the bridge.
Steve Bailey, of the golf club's board of directors, noted that the bridge was built in 1979.
“Through the help of the City, the golf course did receive $81,000,” he said to light woos. “But it’s important to understand that that is not a windfall. FEMA did not write us a check for $81,000. We didn’t deposit it in the bank.”
They have been told what they can use it for, he said.
Before the event, Bailey said it was a major undertaking for the golf club and, since the bridge connected the third and fourth hole, they had to send golfers on a detour.
“We’ve gotten back to some normalcy,” Bailey said.
Knutson said the Schuyler Golf Club is one of the gems of the community.
“We have really come a long way around when I served on the board in the (1990s) here on the golf course,” Knutson said. “The City does own this and we have now stepped up a little bit and said ‘Yeah, we’re going to help take care of this’, along with Michelle Evert, who is our emergency manager who does all the paperwork.”
Carolyn Komatsoulis is a reporter for the Schuyler Sun. Reach her via email at carolyn.komatsoulis@lee.net
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!