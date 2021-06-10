New entryway planned for downtown area

The Chamber will be in charge of the electronic sign, he noted.

“It will be an information source for the community, for the Chamber members and promote some of (the Chamber’s) activities as well,” he added.

Brandenburgh noted that she is excited about having an electronic billboard in that area.

“It really helps us also then be able to have some bilingual capabilities, besides just English,” Brandenburgh said. “…Especially as we went through COVID-19, we (had) COVID shots available and (to have it) in multiple languages would have been advantageous.”

The location of the property is ideal as well, Bywater added, since those not from the area who are traveling along Highway 15 will see the entrance as well.

“(The lot) is really in a good location for something like this,” Bywater said. “I’m really looking forward to it and hopefully it will come to fruition sooner than later.”

Donations are being accepted for the project, whether monetary, plants or building materials.