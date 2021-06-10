New entryway planned for downtown area

At the corner of Colfax and 11th streets, right before going on the viaduct, is a small lot of land that officials are hoping becomes an appealing entrance into downtown Schuyler.
Currently an empty property, the area will hopefully boost lighting, benches, landscaping such as plants and flowers, and an electronic sign, Schuyler Community Development Economic Development Director Cheryl Brandenburgh said.
A project of SCD and the Schuyler Area Chamber of Commerce, Brandenburgh and other entities are in the middle of raising the $100,000 estimated for the project.
“At this point in time I have about $18,000 raised, and I have about another $15,000 in pledges - I'm just right at that almost a $30,000 mark,” Brandenburgh said on June 1.
She added the visitors promotion committee of Colfax County has provided some funding for the electronic sign.
“We’ll be applying for a Community Development Assistance Act and that would give a tax rebate for up to $50,000 for the project,” Brandenburgh said, noting the City of Schuyler is applying for the rebate.
SCD Community Housing Specialist Brian Bywater said community leaders are aiming for the entrance, once completed, to entice passersby to check out downtown Schuyler.
“Downtown Schuyler is deemed a historic district, and we wanted something a little more eye appealing for visitors or people passing through that may attract them to take a moment and drive downtown and see what we have here,” Bywater said.
The Chamber will be in charge of the electronic sign, he noted.
“It will be an information source for the community, for the Chamber members and promote some of (the Chamber’s) activities as well,” he added.
Brandenburgh noted that she is excited about having an electronic billboard in that area.
“It really helps us also then be able to have some bilingual capabilities, besides just English,” Brandenburgh said. “…Especially as we went through COVID-19, we (had) COVID shots available and (to have it) in multiple languages would have been advantageous.”
The location of the property is ideal as well, Bywater added, since those not from the area who are traveling along Highway 15 will see the entrance as well.
“(The lot) is really in a good location for something like this,” Bywater said. “I’m really looking forward to it and hopefully it will come to fruition sooner than later.”
Donations are being accepted for the project, whether monetary, plants or building materials.
“One of the interesting things in this, and I think that's what makes this project somewhat unique, if we had a bricklayer or a concrete a company that wanted to donate concrete, they could do that rather than donate money,” Brandenburgh said.
Those wanting to contribute can make checks payable to Schuyler Community Development and send them to 1119 B St. in Schuyler, or Brandenburgh can be contacted at 402-276-4127.
Delays are expected with the electronic billboard as the COVID-19 pandemic has caused issues with manufacturing and delivery, she noted. But, Brandenburgh still aims to get the project started this year.
“I would like to have the application made to the state of Nebraska for the CDAA program by the definitely by the end of July,” Brandenburgh said. “Honestly, I'd like to see us get started in on this project in the fall.”
Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of the Schuyler Sun. Reach her via email at hannah.schrodt@lee.net.