New mechatronics program starting at Schuyler Central High School

Students at Schuyler Central High School will have a chance at experiencing the field of mechatronics while earning college credit beginning this upcoming school year.
The Schuyler school is one of six being incorporated into the Independent Mechatronics Education Center Curriculum 2.0 project (iMEC 2.0) at Central Community College.
A Google search of mechatronics results in an often lengthy and jargon-filled definition but, according to Schuyler teacher Don Seehusen, mechatronics is essentially the intersection of automation and information technology.
“It's basically how computers interact with systems,” Seehusen said, giving the example of a central air conditioning system that’s set on auto fan. “There is a thermometer in there somewhere that is going to detect when your temperature dips above or below a certain point, and will automatically adjust the fan and the cooling system.”
Basically, mechatronics is everywhere, though the average person doesn’t know it, he added.
Seehusen, who’s been with Schuyler Community Schools for four years, is a skilled and technical sciences teacher; basically, the skilled trades that used to be called shop. His classes are drafting, cabinet making and furniture making and a freshmen introductory course. Starting this fall, that list will include mechatronics-related courses.
In iMec 2.0, six Nebraska high school teachers will educate their students in the mechatronics field; the students will also earn credit in CCC’s applied sciences degree. The endeavor, which is funded by a National Science Foundation grant, is a partnership between CCC and South Central College in Minnesota. South Central College is collaborating with six high school teachers in Minnesota.
In addition to Schuyler, the other Nebraska teachers taking part in iMec 2.0 are from the schools of Columbus' Lakeview, Aurora, Axtell, Kearney and Lexington.
The courses at Schuyler Central High School – which will be one semester-long each – will be taught in the classroom at the school. There will be a total of four courses, which equals two full school years.
In the first semester of the upcoming school year, Seehusen said he will teach concepts of electronics courses twice a day.
The second course will be an introduction to instrumentation, said CCC Associate Dean of Training and Development Doug Pauley. The two other courses are programmable logic controls – the automation side of things – and sensors, he added.
The six high school teachers have been attending workshops at CCC's Columbus campus to become more familiar with what they'll be teaching their students this upcoming school year. On July 20-22, they were working on concepts in the second course, instrumentation, by working with a water circulating system that students will also be using.
"The one thing unique about it is every person will have access to one of these units to work on and build from the start," Pauley said. "They will end up building the circuit, building the system and then end up ultimately hooking it up and circulating water through there and adjusting it based on the temperature, the flow."
Between the six Nebraska schools, approximately 150 students have expressed interest in the mechatronics program, Pauley said.
Many of the high schoolers already understand the concepts of mechatronics and just need a little more instruction to become successful in the field, Seehusen noted.
“They don't know that some of the stuff that they already do can … very easily transfer to existing jobs with just a little bit of training, a little bit of information and a little bit of skill,” Seehusen said.
Students who complete all four courses will have both high school and college credit, but CCC has an incentive program that recent high school graduates can take advantage of, he noted.
“CCC also has a program that if you take any four of their dual credit classes in high school, they will also give you four classes for free up at the college,” Seehusen said.
Additionally, Cargill – Schuyler’s biggest employer – offers an incentive program for those who receive their degree in mechatronics to help draw in employees with those skills.
“This is a great opportunity for our students, because there is a massive demand, not just in Schuyler, not just in Nebraska, not even just in the United States,” Seehusen said.
Mechatronics is a skilled trade that could be ideal for those who may not wish to go into manual labor, he added.
“If you've done any manual labor, you know that the work that they do on the floor is very demanding and eventually it just wears you down,” he said. “With this program, the kids are not just using their bodies, they're also utilizing their minds. They're doing much more technical work.”
iMec 2.0 will also improve the Schuyler community as a whole as it will help keep some of its brightest students in the area. Jobs in mechatronics are available, he said; they just need to be filled.
“We've got kids that will graduate, leave and never come back,” Seehusen said. “With some of these programs, we're getting very high qualified, intelligent, hardworking, well-educated students to come back and build into our community.”
