New mechatronics program starting at Schuyler Central High School

"The one thing unique about it is every person will have access to one of these units to work on and build from the start," Pauley said. "They will end up building the circuit, building the system and then end up ultimately hooking it up and circulating water through there and adjusting it based on the temperature, the flow."

Between the six Nebraska schools, approximately 150 students have expressed interest in the mechatronics program, Pauley said.

Many of the high schoolers already understand the concepts of mechatronics and just need a little more instruction to become successful in the field, Seehusen noted.

“They don't know that some of the stuff that they already do can … very easily transfer to existing jobs with just a little bit of training, a little bit of information and a little bit of skill,” Seehusen said.

Students who complete all four courses will have both high school and college credit, but CCC has an incentive program that recent high school graduates can take advantage of, he noted.

“CCC also has a program that if you take any four of their dual credit classes in high school, they will also give you four classes for free up at the college,” Seehusen said.