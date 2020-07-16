New Pastor steps into role amid pandemic

In 1999, he and his wife moved back to Nebraska from Kansas.

His path to his pastoral role has been a long story in his terms.

“There’s been a lot of people in the past that have come to me and say, 'Hey, Klint we can see you in a pastoral role,'” he said. “I just was like no. I’m doing my music thing for church, I think that’s where God wants me.”

A couple of years ago, he said God was going to need him to fill in for preaching. Stewart said he couldn’t see a scenario when that happens. Three months late, he got a call asking him to fill in for a pastor on maternity leave.

“And then I had it happen again this spring,” said Stewart. “Then COVID shut the church down. And then this ministerial opportunity came along. That doesn’t mean that I didn’t spend a lot of time praying about it but I felt like I was called and it’s where I’m supposed to be.”

A friend of Stewart’s, the Rev. Joe Krepel said he thought Stewart felt now was the time.

“He just finally came to the point where he realized that he was being called to do this,” said Krepel. “When you go into work for church it’s not like other businesses. You put a lot to the side so you can make the commitment to be a pastor to help people.”