New Pastor steps into role amid pandemic

Schuyler Christ United Methodist Church resumed services Sunday with their new Lay Pastor Klint Stewart.
Stewart, who is on the Nebraska Grain Sorghum Board, started his first pastoral gig on July 1.
“Well, we’re 13 days in and I’m still alive so it’s going pretty good, I guess,” Stewart said. “Yeah, we actually had services yesterday in Schuyler with proper social distancing, masks. No singing. Still not regular church but at least we are able to worship together as a community.”
Stewart is the lay pastor for three Nebraska churches: Schuyler Christ UMC, Fremont Calvary UMC and Hooper Faith UMC.
The three churches are sharing him, he said.
Church was always important to his parents, he said and they went just about every Sunday.
“Mom and Dad were good about serving in church. So those were the first people that started me on my faith path,” he said. “I’ve been involved with the music ministry and the church for basically all of my life in some function or another. I grew up in church, and church and my faith has been a huge part of my entire life. I’ve been singing in church for 45 years now.”
He grew up on a farm in Boone County and went to high school in Newman Grove. He was an agronomy major at University of Nebraska-Lincoln and worked for a seed company in a “past life” before he came back to farm 20 years ago.
In 1999, he and his wife moved back to Nebraska from Kansas.
His path to his pastoral role has been a long story in his terms.
“There’s been a lot of people in the past that have come to me and say, 'Hey, Klint we can see you in a pastoral role,'” he said. “I just was like no. I’m doing my music thing for church, I think that’s where God wants me.”
A couple of years ago, he said God was going to need him to fill in for preaching. Stewart said he couldn’t see a scenario when that happens. Three months late, he got a call asking him to fill in for a pastor on maternity leave.
“And then I had it happen again this spring,” said Stewart. “Then COVID shut the church down. And then this ministerial opportunity came along. That doesn’t mean that I didn’t spend a lot of time praying about it but I felt like I was called and it’s where I’m supposed to be.”
A friend of Stewart’s, the Rev. Joe Krepel said he thought Stewart felt now was the time.
“He just finally came to the point where he realized that he was being called to do this,” said Krepel. “When you go into work for church it’s not like other businesses. You put a lot to the side so you can make the commitment to be a pastor to help people.”
He’s always had these gifts, Krepel noted, “I think he just finally came to a point in life where he realized that he wanted to do something about it.”
Stewart is a lot of fun, has a great spirit and loves music, said Krepel.
Stewart was doing the music ministry at outreach center when Krepel got there, said Krepel, and Stewart’s wife is the senior pastor so he got to know him really quick.
Krepel always appreciates how Stewart is always there to be supportive.
“One of the things about Klint is you really never know what he’s going to say. I can be up there preaching and talking. Klint will go giggle or something. All of a sudden he will add in just the right story at the right time," Krepel said. "That can really make a huge difference to the people in the congregation. It’s always been so good for me."
Krepel has only been a Christian for 10 years and Stewart was supportive and answered questions. Krepel, a Schuyler native, said the church will be lucky to have him.
“I think Schuyler and the other two churches are going to be so fortunate to have him," Krepel said. "He’s just so down to earth. He’s got such a strong faith. It’s going to be just a good mix for the congregations. He’s going to have a completely different perspective.”
Stewart is a lay pastor and since he doesn’t have full training yet he can’t marry anyone or baptize anyone.
During the coronavirus pandemic, he has actually taken classes online.
“My preaching class was online learning. That was all email phone calls recording on Zoom and then sending the file in for preaching. I went down to my wife’s church in Columbus. She recorded me giving the sermon and then we sent it off,” he said. “You get your assignments. It’s not really much different than my college kids doing stuff online.”
There are other changes due to the pandemic, like no singing in church.
“The whole no singing thing is kind of hard because I’m a music guy that does make it feel a lot different. I start out at Schuyler on a Sunday, when we got church now at 8 and then I hustle down to Fremont 9:30 and the other at 11,” Stewart said.
Although he said the lead up to the job was nerve-wracking, he tried not to go in with any expectations.
“Every church family is different you just go in with an open mind and a lot of love,” Stewart said. “And see what happens.”
Carolyn Komatsoulis is a reporter for the Schuyler Sun. Reach her via email at carolyn.komatsoulis@lee.net
