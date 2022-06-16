New Schuyler hairdresser specializes in men's cuts

Fades Unlimited, a hair-cutting business that joined the fray in Schuyler a month ago, specializes in men's hair, specifically, fades.

Maricela Avilez, a veteran hair stylist, started the business to provide Schuyler residents an option for men's fades.

"I feel like I pay more close attention to little details that not a lot of people do, and I feel like men notice that," Maricela said.

Maricela, who moved with her husband, Monty, and their daughter, Kataleya, from Lincoln to start the business, said her business fills the niche of providing men's fades for the Schuyler community, especially as a woman.

"There's not a lot of girls that can do good haircuts for men, usually it's guys who cut men's hair," Maricela said.

Maricela started out in Schuyler, where she was born and raised. Her family moved to Omaha, where she went to hairdresser's school. She worked at Sport Clips for a few years before they moved to Lincoln, where she managed a Sport Clips as well.

"We moved back home now, closer to family," Maricela said.

Maricela does the haircuts, Monty runs the business end while he also working another job from home. Monty said setup was relatively smooth, and that support from the Schuyler community has been fantastic so far.

Schuyler is important to them, being close to family and having an opportunity through Studio 352, a group of salons at 119 E. 12th St. Community, they said, is a big part of their inspiration, and even gave them the business' name.

"We were looking at pictures on Instagram and saw a logo of little people holding hands in a circle, and a picture came into my head of United, like giving back to the community as a whole," Maricela said.

Monty agreed that giving back to the community is a goal for the business, especially after all the community has given them in their first month being open.

"One of the reasons we came back is we want to give back to the community. Even just being back a month, the support has been crazy. Maybe we'll do training for barbers, colleagues, friends, teaching them," Monty said.

Monty added that in this time, they provide people the service of feeling and looking good.

"People want to look good, they want that feeling, that's why they go to the gym, they do things like that, they want to feel good about themselves," Monty said.

Part of that comes from their planning and expertise, but the client base is also a big part of their business so far. Maricela said her favorite part of the business is being able to connect with her clients and establish trust.

"To be honest, it's meeting new people, getting to know your client, to know the whole world, but getting comfortable with your clients. It's fun meeting people and making conversations," Maricela said.

Monty said that seeing his wife prosper in the business she knows and loves has been his favorite part of the experience.

"I think there's some people in today's day and age that do things for money or they do things for pleasure, and I don't think my wife has ever been about money," Monty said.

