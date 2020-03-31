New sheriff sought

Colfax County Sheriff Paul Kruse tendered his resignation last week after serving in his role for nearly 11 years.

Kruse became the county’s top cop in 2009, having been appointed by the Colfax County Board of Commissioners. He had been reelected to the office three times afterwards, winning in 2018 unopposed. Kruse left on his own accord, and most who worked with him spoke well of his integrity as a sheriff and as a man.

“Our offices always worked well together,” said Denise Kracl, Colfax County attorney, coroner and public information officer. “I have nothing but admiration and appreciation for him.”

A search will begin for a new sheriff. For the time being, Sgt. K.C. Bang will serve as interim sheriff. The Board of Commissioners will be seeking applications from both inside and outside the sheriff’s department, as well as those who have previously worked for the county. Applications are due by 4:30 p.m. on April 10.

Kracl said that the board is looking for someone who can perform in much the same way that Kruse had done for over a decade. She noted that whoever fills the position will be someone willing to work around the clock in order to ensure the safety and security of Colfax County’s residents.