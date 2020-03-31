New sheriff sought

Colfax County Sheriff Paul Kruse tendered his resignation last week after serving in his role for nearly 11 years.
Kruse became the county’s top cop in 2009, having been appointed by the Colfax County Board of Commissioners. He had been reelected to the office three times afterwards, winning in 2018 unopposed. Kruse left on his own accord, and most who worked with him spoke well of his integrity as a sheriff and as a man.
“Our offices always worked well together,” said Denise Kracl, Colfax County attorney, coroner and public information officer. “I have nothing but admiration and appreciation for him.”
A search will begin for a new sheriff. For the time being, Sgt. K.C. Bang will serve as interim sheriff. The Board of Commissioners will be seeking applications from both inside and outside the sheriff’s department, as well as those who have previously worked for the county. Applications are due by 4:30 p.m. on April 10.
Kracl said that the board is looking for someone who can perform in much the same way that Kruse had done for over a decade. She noted that whoever fills the position will be someone willing to work around the clock in order to ensure the safety and security of Colfax County’s residents.
“The job of being the sheriff is way more than (working) 8-5,” Kracl said. “There are several positions in county government where you’re never really truly off duty. One of those positions is that of the sheriff. Whenever deputies have issues or questions, they call the sheriff.”
Like Kruse, the new sheriff will likely have to wear multiple hats as they communicate with the coroner, county correctional operations, and the county’s E-911 system. Kracl said that this only adds to the extent of the impact that a new sheriff will have on the county’s well-being.
“It’s a very important role,” Kracl said. “The board understands how important that role is, and they want a large candidate pool so they can get the best candidate for the job.”
Applications for the position will be reviewed by the Board of Commissioners prior to their planned meeting on April 21. Members of the board made no comment on the search, as it is an ongoing personnel matter. Kracl said that the county commissioners will do their homework when it comes to finding the right person to lead the county’s arm of the law.
“This board and other boards in the past do a great job of doing their homework,” Kracl said. “I appreciate that folks who have served as county commissioner take it very seriously and they will do a great job working through the resumes and the interviews.”
Kracl and others in Colfax County are looking to have someone in place that can be a reflection of the county’s diversity and embrace serving as the sheriff of a county with so many people of differing backgrounds, religions and cultures.
“We need to have someone who embraces that lifestyle and sense of community,” Kracl said.
Zach Roth is a reporter for the Schuyler Sun. Reach him via email at zachary.roth@lee.net.
