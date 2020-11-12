New sheriff's deputy appointed

New Colfax County Sheriff Deputy Cody Parker was working as a hired hand on ranches and farms when he got offered a job as a deputy in Dundy County.
He was around six hours away from his hometown of Tekamah and said he moved back to be closer to family.
“Once I graduated high school, I suppose, I wanted to be in somewhat of a first responders (field),” Parker said. “My senior year of high school I was talking with a hospital in Iowa about becoming a paramedic.”
Parker grew up in a small farming community where everyone was tight-knit.
“It was fun, though,” he said. “I mean, small community, everybody’s together so it’s pretty easy to find friends.”
His first law enforcement job out west taught him some about law enforcement, but he said there’s a difference between policing on this side of Nebraska versus the other side.
“It’s a lot more populated on the eastern side,” said Parker, who moved out there for the job at the beginning of 2019. “The western side is very ag-based.”
Now, Parker's moved to Colfax County in the middle of a pandemic, which he said is kind of his first take with it.
“Out west, it didn’t really touch us a whole lot because there’s not really a ton of people,” he said. “Seeing all the major guidelines that everybody has to follow … I suppose it makes your job just a touch harder but it’s nothing really we can’t handle.”
Right now, Parker is in the process of getting acclimated to the county and getting to know the people and his new surroundings.
Sheriff Shawn Messerlie said Parker has already impressed people.
“I did ask his corporal who is training him, I’ve asked another deputy that’s been training with him and they just talk about how he handles himself very well … I’ve said before, that’s something I really focus in on is their demeanor,” Messerlie said. “How they treat people … are they approachable, can they still do their job and still be that sweet guy?”
He’s got a very good disposition, Messerlie said, noting an instance in which an individual had been upset about taxes he thought he had paid.
“We were called to just help out, kind of calm the guy down,” he said. “Cody had talked to him and got the guy calmed down, which really helped and we were able to talk to him instead of him just screaming … Sometimes that’s all it takes, is just that warm calm voice.”
The department got the man’s needs taken care of, Messerlie noted, after Parker was able to calm him down.
He also emphasized that this hiring is not due to turnover in the Sheriff's Office but he is just filling an open position.
Messerlie said Colfax County isn’t the type of area to have problems with law enforcement.
Parker noted that seeing what goes on the world makes you all that more cautious about making sure you do the best job possible in every situation.
So far, Parker is enjoying his job in the field he has wanted to be in since he graduated high school in 2016.
The department is showing him the best roads to drive on and certain shortcuts.
“It’s just really good to be back on this side of the state,” he said. “It’s good to be in the department with people who want to get out there and be proactive with the community and, like sheriff said, just a bunch of good motivated guys.”
Carolyn Komatsoulis is a reporter for the Schuyler Sun. Reach her via email at carolyn.komatsoulis@lee.net.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!