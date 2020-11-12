New sheriff's deputy appointed

Right now, Parker is in the process of getting acclimated to the county and getting to know the people and his new surroundings.

Sheriff Shawn Messerlie said Parker has already impressed people.

“I did ask his corporal who is training him, I’ve asked another deputy that’s been training with him and they just talk about how he handles himself very well … I’ve said before, that’s something I really focus in on is their demeanor,” Messerlie said. “How they treat people … are they approachable, can they still do their job and still be that sweet guy?”

He’s got a very good disposition, Messerlie said, noting an instance in which an individual had been upset about taxes he thought he had paid.

“We were called to just help out, kind of calm the guy down,” he said. “Cody had talked to him and got the guy calmed down, which really helped and we were able to talk to him instead of him just screaming … Sometimes that’s all it takes, is just that warm calm voice.”

The department got the man’s needs taken care of, Messerlie noted, after Parker was able to calm him down.

He also emphasized that this hiring is not due to turnover in the Sheriff's Office but he is just filling an open position.