New teacher spotlight: Allison Wooden

A: I grew up playing “teacher” with my older sister. My three younger brothers made great students to practice teaching too. My older sister passed away when she was 12-years-old and I was eight. I lost the taste for teaching. Until I became a freshman in high school, I would also go help my mom in her pre-school classroom over school breaks. I came to love the prepping, assignments, decorating the classroom and hearing all the stories the teachers had about their students. I slowly started helping more in the classroom alongside my mom. My spark for teaching came back. I loved seeing the smiles everyday on the kids’ faces, their laugh when their peer would make a funny joke, how serious the class can get when the teacher finally loses their patience. I left for college with my mind set on being a teacher again. Although there was definitely some tough years, when I started student teaching and getting more experience in the classroom, that is when I knew that teaching is where I am suppose to be. When I tell people I am a teacher they always say things like, “I don’t know how you can deal with kids all day” or “You must have a lot of patience.” All I have to say back is “It just comes natural.” Outside of the classroom, I really am not a patient person. But once you get in the classroom and with those kids, the love the teaching and caring for those kids changes everything.