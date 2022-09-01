New teacher spotlight: Jamie Shaner

Editor's Note: The Schuyler Sun was not able to obtain photos for some teacher profiles in time for press deadlines.

Question: Where are you originally from? How did you get here?

Answer: I was raised in Alabama and moved to Nebraska about 20 years ago when my husband was hired at Union Pacific Railroad (UPRR) (although he is originally from the North Platte area so this was moving home to him). We have three teenage sons. Our oldest graduated from Brady in May and is at basic training for the Air Force, the younger two are still in high school. After working for UPRR for 16 years he decided to venture out into a new career and now works in Valley. Due to his career change our family moved to Fremont after our oldest son graduated.

Q: Education/work experience?

A: I have a bachelor's and a master's from Chadron. For the last nine years, I taught in Brady.

Q: What do you teach?

A: I teach fifth grade at SES.

Q: What got you into teaching?

A: I decided in third grade that I wanted to be a teacher and, despite the exceptionally long amount of time it took me to finish my degree, I never considered any other career. Teaching is the thing I always knew I wanted to do.

Q: What do you like most about teaching?

A: I love the students. I truly enjoy spending all day with them and helping them learn new things. Every day I see students learn something new they didn't know the day before.