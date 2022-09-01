New teacher spotlight: Katie Vavrina

Editor's Note: The Schuyler Sun was not able to obtain photos for some teacher profiles in time for press deadlines.

Question: Where are you originally from? How did you get here?

Answer: I grew up on a farm by Linwood, Nebraska, and graduated from Schuyler Community Schools in 2014. I was in a lot of different activities, including soccer, one act, dance, FFA (Future Farmers of America), 4-H and speech. The Schuyler community helped to shape me into the person that I am today and I am so grateful for the opportunity to give back to this awesome community.

Q: Education/work experience?

A: I attended Wayne State College for my bachelor’s degree in elementary and early childhood education and also recently graduated with my master’s degree in school administration, also from WSC. I taught kindergarten for four years in David City and am so excited to be at Schuyler for my fifth year in kindergarten!

Q: What do you teach?

A: I teach kindergarten at the elementary school.

Q: What got you into teaching?

A: I grew up in a family of teachers and have had some really great teachers throughout my time in school. I have always looked up to all of my aunts, cousins and teachers, especially Mrs. Peg Aldrich, who pour their hearts into this profession! Seeing their passion for teaching and love for their students inspired me to become a teacher.

Q: What do you like most about teaching?

A: I love getting to know each of my students' unique personalities. They are all so different and awesome! I love getting to help them learn about school and cultivate a love for learning. Creating a safe and loving classroom community for my students to learn and grow in is truly a rewarding experience!