New teacher spotlight: Nestor Pelayo

Editor's Note: The Schuyler Sun was not able to obtain photos for some teacher profiles in time for press deadlines.

Question: Where are you originally from? How did you get here?

Answer: I was born and raised in Lincoln! When I was looking for places to teach during the tail end of my student teaching semester, I discovered Schuyler back in early March. Before that, I didn't know a place like Schuyler even existed. So when I was doing more research on Schuyler as a community, one really big aspect that really attracted me was the opportunity to teach in a large Hispanic community as I am Hispanic myself, since I really value the importance of students across the different school subject to be given the opportunity to be taught by someone who not only looks like them but understands them. And so with this information, it instantly became a no-brainer for me to pack my bags and come to Schuyler to begin and grow my brand-new teaching career!

Q: Education/work experience?

A: I graduated from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln with a bachelor's degree in music education, class of 2022! During my studies I got the opportunity to do my student teaching semester at Lincoln North Star High School in Lincoln.

Q: What do you teach?

A: I primarily teach sixth through eighth grade band at the middle school, I assist the Schuyler Central High School marching band, I teach beginning fifth grade band at the elementary school and then finally, I teach general music and band classes at both Richland and Fisher's Schools.

Q: What got you into teaching?

A: I decided I wanted to be a music teacher way back in seventh grade. It all began at a middle school honors band festival in Blair, Nebraska. I was selected to perform in this honor band festival on the euphonium, and there was a piece of music we played called "Infinite Horizons" which was composed by a man named Robert Sheldon, and the piece was incredibly beautiful and well-written, each instrument in the band had something to look forward to in their individual parts for this piece. I remember this piece unlocking a greater appreciation for the existence of band in my life, and I also remember the amount of passion I was seeing from the conductor as he was working with the honor band on that particular piece. At the end of the rehearsal, the honor band broke out for lunch and I remember telling the friends I made during that honor band festival the following: "How cool would it be if we all became conductors ourselves?," and so I took the question I asked to heart, and after a long series of being taught by an inspiring group of band directors throughout high school and college, I firmly cemented myself in music education because I wanted to give the same kind of passion and care I experienced at the time to the very students I am teaching today!

Q: What do you like most about teaching?

A: The thing I love most about teaching are two things: Getting up each morning to make music with my students in some capacity and to serve as a role model in a community where I share a culture with many of the students here in Schuyler!