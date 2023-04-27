Editor’s note: Leaders of Tomorrow is a series in which The Schuyler Sun features youths in the Colfax County community who lead by example and make a positive impact on those around them. It will be published every other week.

For 17-year-old Howells-Dodge Senior Sophia Dvorak, life is always at 100 miles per hour.

Between softball, basketball, track, One Act, speech, Future Farmers of America, Family, Community and Career Leaders of America (FCCLA), dance, art club and band, she's almost always doing something.

"I just love it all. Yeah, it's a lot, don't get me wrong and yeah, I have some late nights," Dvorak said. "I can't think of the last time I got more than four hours of sleep but, you know, that's what caffeine's for, right?"

That attitude will carry well into college at the University of Nebraska at Kearney, where Dvorak intends to get a bachelor's degree in elementary education with a minor in special education and an endorsement in theatrical arts.

In her very carefully-curated schedule, Dvorak makes time each week for job shadowing at Dodge Elementary School in the kindergarten classroom through Pathway to Tomorrow. Her reason for choosing education is a little unconventional, she said.

"I love kids. I love kids and I hate school. It's a weird reason, but I never liked school, learning seems like a chore, so when I go to the elementary school I want to make it so they actually want to be there and have fun," Dvorak said.

She decided on teaching kindergarten or fourth grade specifically after bouncing around age groups in her Pathway to Tomorrow course, from kindergarten to second grade, fourth grade and junior high, she decided kindergarten or fourth grade were best.

"My goal is to move to a smaller town. Then I don't have to do classes of like 50 kids. I can't imagine the stress behind that," Dvorak said. "I'm currently shadowing a class in Dodge that's kindergarten and like 50 kids and one teacher. A small town is also a more friendly environment where parents aren't going to yell at you because their kid's unhappy."

Dvorak first got involved in most of her activities because others she knew were involved. FCCLA was due to a friend, Blair Fiala, convincing her to join senior year. Speech and One Act were largely due to her sister's involvement, and art club, she said, is a family thing.

"It's a big thing in my family. My mom's a graphic designer, my sister's a graphic designer. I'm president of the art club," Dvorak said.

As for sports, she said she joined because she loves them but she did have some encouragement from her parents, Paul and Nancy Dvorak. As captain of the softball and basketball teams, sports is a big part of her high school experience. Dvorak said one of her favorite things about sports and her various other extracurriculars is working with younger members.

"I love it all, I love my coaches, I love working with underclassmen, in speech mostly. I do humorous and we had a freshman, a boy also doing humorous and I didn't practice mine for about two weeks because I wanted to help him instead. He had a better script, too," Dvorak said.

That attitude, according to Dvorak's favorite teacher and mentor Traci Sindelar, Spanish teacher, speech coach and One Act director, said will take Dvorak far.

"Sophie is an extremely dedicated individual. She completely understands that the more she builds up those below her, the stronger the program becomes and the stronger she becomes," Sindelar said.

Sindelar went on to say Dvorak will be an excellent teacher, in her opinion, because Dvorak is willing to go the extra mile and always has something fun to do with the kids when she helps around the school now.

"I would want Sophie to teach my child," Sindelar said. "She always has an idea of ways she can make moments that are kind of mundane fun. She's a dedicated individual and she'll be the kind of teacher who says 'it's OK if I have to stay later sometimes.'"

"Always be kind," Dvorak said is her personal philosophy. When it comes to being an effective leader, intentional or not, she said, being pleasant and trying to help others with things is more effective than just telling them what to do.

"There's two types of leaders, there's the ones that are like 'this needs to be perfect' and the ones that like 'it's OK, you did this wrong, but we can fix this,'" Dvorak said. "I'm big on being nice to everyone, everyone has a reason for being who they are and I don't think it's good to destroy people just because of who they are."