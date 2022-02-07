 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

No injuries reported in barn fire

  • Updated
  • 0

No injuries were reported in a Feb. 4 barn fire near Schuyler, according to Schuyler Fire-Rescue Chief Brad Sock.

The call was received at 7:55 p.m. that night. The barn was located about three miles north of Cargill in Schuyler, Colfax County Attorney Denise Kracl told the Schuyler Sun on Feb. 4.

“The full upper deck area or the upper part of the barn was all on fire at the time we got there,” Sock said.

Sock noted that crews stayed on scene for four hours to extinguish the flames. The barn is likely a total loss and the cause of the fire is believed to be electrical, Sock said. No injuries were reported, he added.

“Howells and Clarkson were paged for manpower and tankers were used also from them,” Sock said.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Miniature donkeys spread joy

Miniature donkeys spread joy

It was at Clarkson Czech Days many years ago that Doris Ahrens found what would soon become a several decades-long hobby.

Peer learning in the NCF network

Peer learning in the NCF network

Today I’d like to share some of the highlights from a great example of the value of peer learning in the Nebraska Community Foundation network…

COVID continues to increase

COVID continues to increase

With COVID-19 cases on the rise in Colfax County, there are a variety of places for people to get tested and get vaccinated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News