No injuries reported in barn fire

No injuries were reported in a Feb. 4 barn fire near Schuyler, according to Schuyler Fire-Rescue Chief Brad Sock.

The call was received at 7:55 p.m. that night. The barn was located about three miles north of Cargill in Schuyler, Colfax County Attorney Denise Kracl told the Schuyler Sun on Feb. 4.

“The full upper deck area or the upper part of the barn was all on fire at the time we got there,” Sock said.

Sock noted that crews stayed on scene for four hours to extinguish the flames. The barn is likely a total loss and the cause of the fire is believed to be electrical, Sock said. No injuries were reported, he added.

“Howells and Clarkson were paged for manpower and tankers were used also from them,” Sock said.

