'No one fights alone': Schuyler woman details her breast cancer journey

Schuyler resident Kara Dinslage had a tough Christmas last year when she received an unexpected and unwanted surprise – a breast cancer diagnosis.
Dinslage found a lump shortly before Christmas. She has previously had breast lumps, which turned out to be benign.
“She found a lump and then she said, ‘We can wait,’ said Dinslage’s mother, Kathy Mares. “We said, ‘No, you’re not going to wait. We’re just going to start dealing with it right away.’”
Unfortunately, cancer had been found in her lymph nodes, which required her to undergo chemotherapy and radiation in Columbus after having a double mastectomy.
Most recently, she had reconstruction surgery on Friday, Oct. 9.
"I'm hoping for a smooth recovery and (want to) give a special thank you to all our prayer warriors," Dinslage said.
Though she's doing better now, she recounts the struggles she faced upon her diagnosis.
“It seems like it’s been a whirlwind…” Dinslage said. “I got diagnosed the week of the 19th, right before Christmas so Christmas was pretty difficult.”
Finding out she had cancer right before Christmas was especially difficult, she said, but her neighbors and fellow community members rallied to make it a special day for her family.
“All my friends and neighbors… ended up showing up at my house randomly the morning right before Christmas and brought gifts, gift cards and Christmas carols,” Dinslage said. “That was really the highlight of my whole Christmas because I knew it was going to be difficult. It made it possible.”
Dinslage has four children, all under age 15, and knew she had to stay strong.
“I just knew that I had to be tough for them,” she said. “They’re my inspiration and my strength all in one.”
A major support in Dinslage's journey is her mother, who battled breast cancer 12 years ago.
“I had it earlier than she did – I was diagnosed at 37,” Dinslage said. “She conquered and I knew I just had to, I have four kids.”
During Mares’ battle, she had a mastectomy and took medication. But, learning that her daughter had the same disease she once had was hard to digest.
“I guess I was pretty much devastated because I didn’t want her to go through all that. Because I had it, I knew what the steps were going to be …” Mares said, adding that she had not received chemotherapy or radiation treatment so those steps were unknown to her as well.
Mares said she encouraged Dinslage to be her own advocate and to always ask doctors any questions she may have.
Additionally, they also celebrated each milestone Dinslage experienced, such as completing chemotherapy and radiation.
Dinslage finished radiation three weeks ago and will be having breast reconstruction surgery on Friday.
“My family is great support. I have a mom who went with me every day with chemo; she was sitting outside. She’s my survivor so she was there every step of the way,” she said.
Although Dinslage had to take some time off work, she's slowly getting back into things with her job at Schuyler Community Schools and at Dynamic Life in Columbus.
Mares noted that her daughter continued to have a positive outlook while battling cancer.
“It was never, ‘Oh, poor me. I won’t be able to do this.’ It was, ‘This is what’s before me, I’m going to move forward. We’re going to tackle this,’” Mares said. “Everybody has their moments, but she’s never been one to (say), ‘I can’t’ or ‘I won’t be able to.’”
According to her mother, Dinslage’s positive attitude influenced those around her, including the health care workers treating her and others receiving treatment.
The most important part of fighting cancer, they both said, is establishing a good support system.
“You always read the signs that say, ‘No one fights alone.’ That’s what it takes. It takes more than the person; it takes a whole family, it takes a whole community to help them get through that,” Mares said. “Our journeys make us stronger and hers will make her stronger because of it.”
Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of the Schuyler Sun. She can be reached via email at hannah.schrodt@lee.net.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!