'No one fights alone': Schuyler woman details her breast cancer journey

“All my friends and neighbors… ended up showing up at my house randomly the morning right before Christmas and brought gifts, gift cards and Christmas carols,” Dinslage said. “That was really the highlight of my whole Christmas because I knew it was going to be difficult. It made it possible.”

Dinslage has four children, all under age 15, and knew she had to stay strong.

“I just knew that I had to be tough for them,” she said. “They’re my inspiration and my strength all in one.”

A major support in Dinslage's journey is her mother, who battled breast cancer 12 years ago.

“I had it earlier than she did – I was diagnosed at 37,” Dinslage said. “She conquered and I knew I just had to, I have four kids.”

During Mares’ battle, she had a mastectomy and took medication. But, learning that her daughter had the same disease she once had was hard to digest.

“I guess I was pretty much devastated because I didn’t want her to go through all that. Because I had it, I knew what the steps were going to be …” Mares said, adding that she had not received chemotherapy or radiation treatment so those steps were unknown to her as well.