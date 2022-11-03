No regrets: Terry Pachunka's time in Vietnam

"I don't regret it one bit," said Terry Pachunka of David City, regarding his time in the Navy from 1962-1966.

Terry, originally from Fullerton, joined the Navy right after high school, heading into Oceania and the Philippines during the middle of the Vietnam War.

"I started off in Keyport, Washington, and I was on a light cargo ship over there. We carried supplies to Cavite, right across the bay from Manila," Terry said. "We went to Vietnam carrying cargo and we had three swift boats guarding us."

Terry, only a few months out of high school, joined the Navy because, pretty simply, that was who was recruiting. Being from a small town, the experiences he had overseas were life-changing.

"My favorite part, I got to see a lot of different countries, Hong Kong, Japan, Thailand, Canberra, my ship was named the U.S.S. Canberra after the capital of Australia. I enjoyed it, I really did," Terry said.

Terry's wife, Connie Pachunka, said one part that Terry noted when she first knew him was the local kids who would do laundry for the visiting sailors.

"These little Filipino children would come and do laundry for them. He said you'd give them a quarter and you'd think they had $100," Connie said.

When Terry returned, he met his wife, Connie (Horn) when the two were driving around town with their friends. After a series of confusing incidents involving car rides and a snubbed invitation to a dance, Terry asked Connie on a date while she was working at the bowling alley one night.

The two later worked together at an ordinance plant in Grand Island, where bombs were manufactured. Coming out of the military, his experience was valuable to the ordinance plant, Connie said. Now, the plant and any remnant of it are gone.

"Terry was an inspector and I did recordkeeping for them. We worked there for probably six months, then Terry's dad told him 'Terry, you have to do something for a career. You can't work there forever,'" Connie said.

Following his twin brother's lead, Terry went to barber school and worked as a barber in Omaha. After some time there, they moved to Schuyler where Terry worked at a packing plant until his retirement. Now they live in David City.

For his service, Terry is receiving a quilt which will be presented at a Veterans Day dinner at The Center, 124 E 12th St., on Nov. 10 along with John Russ and Butch Kracl. The quiltmaker, Lynn DeShon, is trying to make 100 quilts for veterans.

"It means a lot to me," Terry said.