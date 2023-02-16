Tobacco use among minors has been a topic of debate for years, reaching a nexus in August 2020 when Gov. Pete Ricketts approved LB1064, setting the minimum age to purchase or use tobacco products in Nebraska to 21.
However, minors are still acquiring and using tobacco products, such as cigarettes, vape devices and e-cigarettes, and some are modifying them for marijuana usage. According to Schuyler Police Chief Robert Farber, of approximately 64 marijuana incidents last year in Schuyler, just less than half involved minors.
"Citations are usually issued, parents are contacted, the drugs are seized, they're evidence," Farber said.
The high school has implemented vape detectors in the bathrooms in recent years, though those vaping and smoking have found ways to circumvent that. As the law sits, they would have to be caught actively using the devices to get in trouble.
Ordinance 2023-02, passed at a Schuyler City Council meeting on Jan. 7 allows authorities to issue a misdemeanor for those under 18 years of age in possession of tobacco materials that show use. Devices are tested for residue following police acquisition.
"The law says that they can’t use nicotine in any form, this just says besides that if we don’t catch you using it you're still in trouble if you have it on you," Farber said.
Punishments for the misdemeanor currently can only be a fine, but that can be changed in the future, City Attorney Richard Seckman noted. Farber added that, if they refer the case to the county attorney, it may result in having to take a course or perhaps juvenile detention.
"It's another tool in the toolkit to hopefully prevent people - to be a deterrent. Nothing's foolproof, we tell people to use seatbelts, it's only (effective) if people click them in," Farber said.
Seckman said he borrowed a lot of the framework for the law from the state law on this topic, just changing the age threshold. Initially, he said, he started it under 21 years of age, and backed it down from there.
"The issue we have is that the state law affects using tobacco products including vaping and the schools have this problem," Seckman said. "They can't catch them right in use but they've got everything on them and there's nothing they can do because there isn't a law saying they can't possess."
Second Ward City Council Member Antonio Rodriguez and Luis Lucar from the Heartland Workers Center both brought up concerns of implementation within Schuyler's schools, with the latter being more concerned with parents' education on the topic and how strictly the ordinance will be enforced in the schools.
"How do city ordinances work with the school system? Does the city have to regulate that to follow the city guidelines or do they act independently and make their own decision about how to handle the legislation?" Lucar said.
Farber responded that the police department is planning to work more with the schools in any case. An officer will attend Drug Abuse Resistance Education (D.A.R.E.) school and an officer will also attend School Resource Officer training in the event the school and police department decide to implement that.