Seckman said he borrowed a lot of the framework for the law from the state law on this topic, just changing the age threshold. Initially, he said, he started it under 21 years of age, and backed it down from there.

"The issue we have is that the state law affects using tobacco products including vaping and the schools have this problem," Seckman said. "They can't catch them right in use but they've got everything on them and there's nothing they can do because there isn't a law saying they can't possess."