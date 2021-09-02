Nonprofits awarded $31K from Cattlemen's Ball proceeds

In nearby Dodge, the Dodge Fire Rescue received $5,000 for a stair chair, which will benefit the community’s older population.

“It’s a mechanical thing that’s actually got some power in it, it helps us transport people; sometimes from their bedroom to a cot …,” said Joan Ruskamp of the Dodge Fire Rescue.

Joan Ruskamp, along with Steve Ruskamp, also represented St. Wenceslaus and Sacred Heart during the Aug. 29 presentation.

The Dodge church received $2,700 to purchase automated external defibrillators (AEDs) to be placed in the building’s entryway.

“(It’s) not only for Mass but also really anywhere in town – the gymnasium is near the church in Dodge,” Joan Ruskamp said. “If the squad isn’t quite there yet, (an AED is) very simple to use. We’re going to try to do some awareness of what an AED is for our community so if they’re there and someone drops of a heart attack, they know what to do and how to use it.”

Twenty-five other grants were handed out, the majority being Platte County-based organizations.

The Columbus Area United Way, which serves Colfax County, received $10,000 for its student health program.