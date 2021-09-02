Nonprofits awarded $31K from Cattlemen's Ball proceeds

Colfax County fire departments received a total of $31,000 as they were awarded grants from the 2021 Cattlemen’s Ball held in Columbus over the summer.
The Cattlemen’s Ball, which took place June 4-5 on land owned by Scott and Pat Mueller, raised a total of $1,773,357.19. Ninety percent of the proceeds – $1,578,057.05 – was donated to the Fred and Pamela Buffett Cancer Center at Omaha while 10% - $175,300.14 – benefited local nonprofits. The area grants were handed out on Sunday at the Ramada Hotel and River’s Edge Convention Center in Columbus.
Clarkson Rescue Squad received $21,000 for an electric cot and Power-LOAD fastener; when used together, emergency personnel are able to move a stretcher in or out of an ambulance via a track system. The grant will fund half of the cost for the system.
Kathy Baumert of the Clarkson Rescue Squad told the Schuyler Sun of the department’s excitement in receiving the grant.
“I got shivers,” Baumert said of when she found out the rescue squad was receiving the funds. “It was amazing.”
The Leigh Volunteer Fire Department was awarded $10,000 for an extractor to remove carcinogens from firefighters’ gear.
“Cancer in the fire service is a very big issue … so we’re going to use this money to purchase an extractor which will essentially remove all of the carcinogens from all of our turnout gear,” said Drew Machmueller, who was one of two representing the fire department, during the presentation. “(It will) keep our guys healthy longer … protecting our own.”
In nearby Dodge, the Dodge Fire Rescue received $5,000 for a stair chair, which will benefit the community’s older population.
“It’s a mechanical thing that’s actually got some power in it, it helps us transport people; sometimes from their bedroom to a cot …,” said Joan Ruskamp of the Dodge Fire Rescue.
Joan Ruskamp, along with Steve Ruskamp, also represented St. Wenceslaus and Sacred Heart during the Aug. 29 presentation.
The Dodge church received $2,700 to purchase automated external defibrillators (AEDs) to be placed in the building’s entryway.
“(It’s) not only for Mass but also really anywhere in town – the gymnasium is near the church in Dodge,” Joan Ruskamp said. “If the squad isn’t quite there yet, (an AED is) very simple to use. We’re going to try to do some awareness of what an AED is for our community so if they’re there and someone drops of a heart attack, they know what to do and how to use it.”
Twenty-five other grants were handed out, the majority being Platte County-based organizations.
The Columbus Area United Way, which serves Colfax County, received $10,000 for its student health program.
“… It’s really operated through counselors and nurses within the schools when they identify a child who may need dental assistance or medical assistance or life-saving elements, such as diabetes medication,” Columbus Area United Way Executive Director Hope Freshour said. “Then they will go ahead and apply for those funds … so they can ensure (the child) gets the medical assistance they need.”
Other grants included $35,000 to Creston Rural Fire for new bunker gear; $12,000 to the Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce for the purchase of AEDs for nonprofits; $9,000 to Sammy’s Superheroes for care packages for families who have a child diagnosed with cancer; $17,500 to Shelby Fire and Rescue in Polk County for a new defibrillator system; and many more organizations.
The Cattlemen’s Ball started in the 1990s as a way to raise funds for cancer and promote beef as part of a healthy diet. Since then, the event has been held in different towns throughout Nebraska annually.
Last year’s Cattlemen’s Ball – which had been set to be held in Columbus – was postponed to 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite the postponement, the event was still a success.
Scott Mueller told the Sun on Monday that he’s proud of those in the Columbus area who gave time and resources to put on the Cattlemen’s Ball, which affects many area residents. But, he added, it doesn’t come as a surprise as “this is who we are in the area, the Heart of Nebraska Strong.”
“Together, we were able to not only support the Fred and Pamela Buffett Cancer Center but also many local groups who give every day to the safety and betterment of our communities,” Mueller said. “So to all those groups, thank you for your service to our communities.”
