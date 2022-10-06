Noonan sworn-in as volunteer advocate

On Sept. 27, 2022 Platte County court judge, the Honorable Denise Kracl, swore in Cheryl Noonan as a volunteer advocate with CASA Connection. Cheryl stepped up to the plate to become advocates for the abused and neglected children which CASA Connection serves in Colfax, Nance and Platte counties. This was Judge Kracl’s first CASA Connection swearing in since being appointed as Platte county court judge in on Sept. 7. She is hoping for the opportunity to swear in many more volunteers with CASA Connection.

This newly appointed CASA volunteers join other dedicated community members who have been trained and are advocating for foster children in the juvenile dependency court system due to abuse/neglect by parents or caregivers. As officers of the court, Kimberly, Annette and Barb will ensure that the children’s needs are recognized and best interests are considered both in the courtroom and in the community.

CASA volunteers are often the one consistent adult presence as the children go through this process. Essentially, CASA volunteers “speak up” for these children in the court and child welfare systems, making sure they are safe and well-cared for, are getting the services they need, and are placed in a permanent, safe, nurturing home as quickly as possible. CASA volunteers don’t require any specific educational or professional background. All they need is compassion, objectivity, and a commitment to children.

If you are interested in learning more about becoming a CASA volunteer and the rewards that come along with serving as the voice of a child, please contact Lisa Rosendahl, 563-4944 or email: casacoord@gmail.com. CASA Connection is a member of the Nebraska CASA Association along with the National CASA Association, a network of more than 900 CASA programs serving children in 49 states and Washington D.C.