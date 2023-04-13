Editor’s note: Leaders of Tomorrow is a series in which The Schuyler Sun features youths in the Colfax County community who lead by example and make a positive impact on those around them. It will be published every other week.

When Howells-Dodge Senior Blair Fiala approaches a new challenge, opportunity or adventure, she likes to ask herself "what's the worst that could happen?"

"I'm not afraid to try new things. I'm not afraid of failure because I know failure will make you better," Fiala said. "If I'm ever hesitant about doing something new I always say 'what's the worst that could happen?' Either I'm going to get something great out of this or I'm gonna see it's not for me to I'm not good at it, which is fine."

The 18-year-old, a self-described go-with-the-flow type, has taken that approach into her high school extracurriculars. Most of the non-sport activities, she said, she jumped in to see what they were like and stuck with them.

"I just like being around people. I like being with my friends and I also knew the clubs and activities I was in would help me in my future and prepare me for my future career and I wanted to be as involved as I could," Fiala said.

As time went on, she started picking up leadership roles in activities like mock trial, Health Occupations Students of America (HOSA), Family, Community and Career Leaders of America (FCCLA), Future Farmers of America (FFA), 4-H, National Honor Society and student council.

"I kept doing different things like leadership positions which I think have been good for me, I wanted to put myself in those positions so I could one day be successful down the road," Fiala said.

When it comes to sports, Fiala said she has always loved sports and wanted to be in sports. Her basketball and mock trial coach, Scott Pelacek, said Fiala is a different type of leader in those roles. She is also in volleyball, track and dance.

"I think there's a lot of different ways to be a leader. Blair uses all modes. Some are quiet, some are go-getters, she's all of that," Pelacek said. "Some days she leads by example, she also takes all the activities the school has, an example of hard work paying off if you give it a chance."

Pelacek went on to say that while Fiala has only been on the mock trial team for a couple years, she has grown well into the group and being a leader there. In sports, he said, she knew what she was doing from the get-go and hasn't let up since joining freshman year. People like Fiala, he noted, tend to go far in life because of the 'never stop getting better' mindset.

"I just don't think there's anything she does that isn't 100% effort, she doesn't do anything halfway," Pelacek said. "Sometimes kids get to one level and stay there, she's always trying to get better. I assume when she's in college she'll do the same."

As far as college goes, Fiala will attend the University of Nebraska at Kearney for exercise science with a minor in psychology on a pre-physical therapy track. She is attending with a Kearney Health Opportunities Program (KHOP) scholarship, and chose the program because of her experience with physical therapists years ago.

"My eighth-grade year I had a shoulder injury. I tore the labrum in my shoulder, I had to have surgery," Fiala said. "I got to work with a bunch of amazing physical therapists and I decided doing something like this would be really cool."

The psychology minor, seemingly distantly-related, stems from her mother, Cathy Fiala, a school psychologist for Educational Service Unit 8.

"She is amazing at her job, she's always putting in time. She's a leader where she is and I've always wanted to do something like that and be like her. She does amazing things with her job and I've always wanted to help people, just like she does," Fiala said.

Fiala said her strong work ethic can be attributed to both of her parents, as they've always encouraged her to work hard and do what was necessary to go where she wanted to go.

"They always push me to want to be the best and to want to be involved in things and really let me know that it's my future," Fiala said.