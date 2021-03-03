Not out of the woods: Health official, school district talks vaccines

There is no way to tell how many residents have had COVID-19, said Mark Rupp, professor and chief of the division of infectious diseases at the Nebraska Medical Center. But regardless, the threshold for herd immunity is high.
Here in Colfax County, officials have noted many residents are uncertain about or may not get the vaccine. But, at the same time, already at least 14% of the county has had COVID-19, according to New York Times data.
“The estimate that I’ve seen is that if you’re relying upon your positive tests … you may actually have four or five times higher than that number out in the population,” Rupp said.
If one assumes the 14% of a population is a low estimate, and the true number maybe even 50% or 60%, that still is not enough to have reached herd immunity, he noted.
“People are still thinking that you need to be at 80% or higher, 85%, maybe 90%, in order to really see the stamping out of the pandemic,” he added. “So it will still continue to circulate amongst that 40 or 50% of the population that is not immune.”
But still, without broad serological surveys (drawing blood from community members), there is no way to determine how many people have had COVID-19.
The number of people who have had COVID-19 matters for herd immunity: When there are enough members of the population - or the herd - that is immune to an infectious agent, Rupp explained, the disease won’t be able to transmit within the herd.
It’s not fully understood yet what percentage of the population needs to be immune to stop transmission, Rupp noted.
“I’ve seen estimates on the low side of somewhere, maybe 60%. (The) higher side is probably, I think, more accurate. Maybe 80, 85%,” Rupp said.
Most authorities on viral transmission are relating that the numbers need to be that high or maybe higher, he added.
“I think part of that is also driven by the concern for the transmissibility of some of these new variants,” Rupp noted. “If they are more transmissible, then we’re going to have to have a higher proportion of the population immunologically protected in order to get to that herd immunity number.”
New cases are dropping nationwide and Colfax County is in the second-lowest risk level, as of the East-Central District Health Department's Feb. 26 situation update. Over 50 million Americans have now had at least one shot of the vaccine, and Schuyler Community Schools is planning to vaccinate school staff on March 16, depending on the availability of vaccinations and the criteria set by the state.
It's one year to the date after Schuyler Community Schools announced on social media it would be shutter schools' doors to prepare for a two-week closure.
Schuyler Community Schools Superintendent Dan Hoesing said the vaccine is the light at the end of the tunnel for the district.
“There’s a lot of excitement about people getting vaccinated. It’s been kind of a fearful thing because people are unsure about how the infection is going to affect them because (COVID-19) has such different effects on people,” Hoesing noted.
The upcoming vaccine clinic is for all staff throughout the district and will be facilitated by CHI Schuyler Health.
About 168 staff have signed up for the vaccinations, but at least 30 have already had the vaccine because they previously qualified, for example, by being older than 65.
“Even after our vaccinations, we will still take the same precautions throughout the remainder of this year,” Hoesing said. “Even though our staff may be vaccinated, we still have to take the precautions to keep kids safe.”
None of the vaccines are approved for use in children under 16-years-old. The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is authorized for kids aged 16 and older, according to ABC News, and the Moderna vaccine is only authorized for 18-year-olds and older.
The vaccines protect against the virus, but it is unclear if they protect against transmission. Essentially, it's possible a vaccinated person could be infected but not have any symptoms, according to the New York Times.
East-Central announced Saturday, Feb. 28, that a confirmed case of the California variant has been reported in its district, which encompasses Colfax, Platte, Nance and Boone counties.
Any place where the virus is transmitting is an opportunity for a variant to emerge, Rupp said.
“It’s just so important that right now, we have that opportunity, with the vaccine being this highly effective vaccine," he said. "If we could get it rolled out quickly and enough people accept it along with people continuing to do the non-pharmacologic interventions … then we could get the transmission down to a very very low level."
At a low level of transmission, there isn’t enough virus to mutate and to have these variants emerge, he said.
It’s our chance to do it right, Rupp noted, to get the pandemic under control. We are still in the tunnel, but there’s light at the end of it.
“Until then, the question of the variants and the impact that those will have remains very, very real,” he said. “We’re kind of at a dangerous spot right now … People are becoming too complacent. They’re seeing rates coming down. They’re looking around and seeing communities start to relax their measures. I think we’re just premature.”
