Not out of the woods: Health official, school district talks vaccines

There is no way to tell how many residents have had COVID-19, said Mark Rupp, professor and chief of the division of infectious diseases at the Nebraska Medical Center. But regardless, the threshold for herd immunity is high.

Here in Colfax County, officials have noted many residents are uncertain about or may not get the vaccine. But, at the same time, already at least 14% of the county has had COVID-19, according to New York Times data.

“The estimate that I’ve seen is that if you’re relying upon your positive tests … you may actually have four or five times higher than that number out in the population,” Rupp said.

If one assumes the 14% of a population is a low estimate, and the true number maybe even 50% or 60%, that still is not enough to have reached herd immunity, he noted.

“People are still thinking that you need to be at 80% or higher, 85%, maybe 90%, in order to really see the stamping out of the pandemic,” he added. “So it will still continue to circulate amongst that 40 or 50% of the population that is not immune.”

But still, without broad serological surveys (drawing blood from community members), there is no way to determine how many people have had COVID-19.