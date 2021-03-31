Numerous Legislative bills, and Easter is upon us

The Legislative session has passed the mid-point of this year’s ninety day session. With all of our committee hearings completed we have begun full-day debate on the floor. There will be some non-prioritized bills debated, however, more of our focus will be on priority bills and the budget. This week, I want to highlight a few bills that have been advanced past the first round of debate.
LB507, a bill I introduced, was debated for the first time by the legislature and was advanced to Select File. LB507 is one of the Natural Resources Committee’s priority bills which would prohibit the use of treated seed in the production of ethanol if the resulting byproduct is unsafe for livestock consumption or land application. LB507 also contains a number of other bills, including LB395 which would authorize special depredation seasons for antelope, elk, and deer when there is evidence that crops or other property is being damaged by wildlife. The bill also allows non-residents of Nebraska to hunt during special depredation seasons.
Sen. Brandt’s LB324 was moved to select file after some debate on the bill. The bill aims to make it possible for consumers to purchase individual packages of meat directly from local producers and processors. Under this bill, meat obtained through animal/herd share arrangements would be exempted from the Nebraska Meat and Poultry Inspection Law.
I’ve cosponsored LB387 introduced by Sen. Brewer, which advanced to final reading. This bill would exempt 100% of military retirement pay from the Nebraska state income tax. This is an expansion of a similar bill passed and signed into law last year, which exempted 50% of military retirement pay from the state income tax.
The Unicameral Update is a newsletter published weekly by the Unicameral Information Office and provides an in-depth look on what is happening in the Legislature. It provides sections and information for every bill heard on the floor of the legislature each day as well as information on each bill heard in committee. This newsletter is a useful tool to gain additional knowledge about the introducer, sponsors, intent and language of the bills proposed and debated. Should you wish to receive a print edition of the newsletter call 402-471-2788 or email uio@leg.ne.gov. The Unicameral Update is also published online at update.legislature.ne.gov.
During Holy Week, I hope everyone will be able to take time for rest and reflection, time to be with family and share in the many blessings we have. On Easter we celebrate Jesus’ triumph over sin and death, the joy of Eternal Life, and the hope He brought to all mankind. Staying focused on the Easter message of Jesus’ resurrection, may you and your family have a blessed Easter.
