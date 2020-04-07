Officials hope for more response on Census

Citizens responding to the 2020 Census in Colfax County are lower than they are compared to their neighbors in Platte County, but it is still robust, according to an expert from the University of Nebraska-Omaha’s Center for Public Affairs Research.
David Drozd, research coordinator for CPAR, said Monday that as of April 5, 42.8 percent of people provided the Census in Colfax County responded to it. That number is the 56th highest among the counties in Nebraska. It’s significantly lower than what people west of them in Platte County provided, which ranks seventh highest in the state, but still a solid number considering the circumstances.
“You can see how the two neighbors differ in their response,” Drozd said. “There is one fairly big difference between the two counties as far as how they actually got their census forms.
“The Columbus area (Platte County) would have received letters or postcards prompting people to go online and fill it out. In Schuyler, specifically, they received that also, but bilingually. The part of Colfax County that’s outside Schuyler received a hard-copy questionnaire in the mail. They would have had to fill it out and send it back. There’s a delay in the mail and Census (Bureau) processing. It didn’t surprise me to see Colfax County lower than Platte (County).”
Drozd said that Colfax might be slightly harder to count due to the large Hispanic population that lives in Schuyler. The hope was that the bilingual requests would cover some of the issues, but even so, Drozd is aware that it may be difficult for some people, for whom English is a second language, to fill out the Census without help.
“Anytime we have new residents or people who speak languages other than English, the hard-to-count nature of the Census gets a little bit more difficult,” Drozd said.
Despite ranking in the middle of the pack in terms of response rate, Drozd did say that Colfax was doing better than comparable counties in their area. For instance, the 42.8 percent response rate in Colfax was higher than Saline, Dakota and Dawson counties, each of which being home to large meat-packing facilities.
“These areas are doing pretty well, given their diverse nature,” Drozd said. “While it’s not up to 50 percent like we are statewide, they’re holding their own and (are) not tremendously lagging. It’s some of the more really rural places that are having some trouble.”
The growth in Colfax has been strong and steady enough that Drozd sees things continuing to improve over the next week, enough to where he can foresee the county going over 50 percent in regards to response rate. Drozd noted that people who haven’t gone online to complete the Census will receive their hard copy in the mail during the next week or two, meaning that the numbers should spike as people who may not be as tech-savvy fill out their Census forms.
“A lot of residents, especially if they’re older, (are) more familiar with the paper or less familiar or comfortable with going on the internet,” Drozd said. “They’re going to have the opportunity here very soon and that’s going to push us up well over 50 percent.”
The numbers from the Census will help in regards to many services throughout the county, including those for juveniles in the court system. Colfax County Attorney Denise Kracl said that the figures should help in making sure that programs designed to help those in need remain as strong as ever.
“One of the big things for us is that it directly affects our juvenile services,” Kracl said. “I tried to explain to people that all the money for pre-adjudication juvenile services, like the diversion program and the truancy program, here in Colfax County come from the numbers based on the Census.”
Work is also being done between the County and Comite Latino in order to help promote the Census in Spanish-speaking households.
“The county is supporting the efforts of Comite Latino to try to get as much information out to all of our residents as possible,” Kracl said.
The hope is that Colfax County can meet or exceed the numbers that they had back in 2010 when 67 percent of households filled out the Census without help from a Census interviewer. Drozd is optimistic that Colfax County can meet those numbers as the Census process kicks into high gear.
“It would seem like it’s on a trajectory to match where we were 10 years ago,” Drozd said. “With the virus (spreading), that hasn’t impacted too many of our operations up to this point, because it’s mostly been mailings. There were a lot of community events where things might have been promoted or information shared that were canceled. The Census still has its marketing campaigns through social media or radio, but a lot of the in-person outreach has been suspended.”
Zachary Roth is a reporter for the Schuyler Sun. Reach him via email at zachary.roth@lee.net.
