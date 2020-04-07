Officials hope for more response on Census

The numbers from the Census will help in regards to many services throughout the county, including those for juveniles in the court system. Colfax County Attorney Denise Kracl said that the figures should help in making sure that programs designed to help those in need remain as strong as ever.

“One of the big things for us is that it directly affects our juvenile services,” Kracl said. “I tried to explain to people that all the money for pre-adjudication juvenile services, like the diversion program and the truancy program, here in Colfax County come from the numbers based on the Census.”

Work is also being done between the County and Comite Latino in order to help promote the Census in Spanish-speaking households.

“The county is supporting the efforts of Comite Latino to try to get as much information out to all of our residents as possible,” Kracl said.

The hope is that Colfax County can meet or exceed the numbers that they had back in 2010 when 67 percent of households filled out the Census without help from a Census interviewer. Drozd is optimistic that Colfax County can meet those numbers as the Census process kicks into high gear.