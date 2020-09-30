Officials say loose dogs causing problems in Schuyler

Many residents don't have the space and aren't spending enough time exercising these animals, many of whom require a lot of attention and quality time, he said.

"If you have a small yard (and) you have three huskies, that's a problem," he said.

Police officers are not "dog whisperers," Farber noted, but he said there are trainings available for police officers to better understand canine behavior.

"I'm looking to implement some of that," said Farber, who added what happened with Medina was an unfortunate incident. "I'd like to make sure this never has to happen again."

Kracl urged animal owners to be responsible at the Sept. 22 Colfax County Board of Commissioners meeting.

“(Farber is) asking anyone who has info to please contact the police department, anyone who may have video please contact the police department," Kracl said. "So that’s what they're trying to do now is just get as much information as they can.”

Schuyler PD is moving through the standard protocols for any kind of discharge of a weapon, she said.

Kracl, who owns animals, said there is a real issue with unregistered dogs at large.