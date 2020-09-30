Officials say loose dogs causing problems in Schuyler

The "extremely challenging" month of September began on the Sept. 1 with a white poodle tearing up trash in the 2100 block of Center and Gold, said Schuyler Police Chief Robert Farber.
Since then, other dog issues have included last month's incident where Officer George Medina was scratched and bit multiple times by a husky, according to Colfax County Public Information Officer Denise Kracl. He then shot and killed the animal, according to a press release.
"We are a department with limited resources," Farber said. "George is doing really well. He was able to return to active duty ... He was bit around the wrist, sustained puncture wounds, six in total. "
The police department has been working on the issue but Farber said he is looking at new options to help his department deal with animals.
Last year, Farber said there were 63 dog animal control-type investigations. As of Sept. 25, there had been 62 in 2020.
"We still have a couple months to go," Farber said. "We have a significant, serious, dog, animal running-at-large problem here in Schuyler. We're trying to attack it on several levels, obviously enforcement."
Farber said he is also looking at an education component, the ordinances, or possibly going after it financially or using forfeitures (removing the animal).
Many residents don't have the space and aren't spending enough time exercising these animals, many of whom require a lot of attention and quality time, he said.
"If you have a small yard (and) you have three huskies, that's a problem," he said.
Police officers are not "dog whisperers," Farber noted, but he said there are trainings available for police officers to better understand canine behavior.
"I'm looking to implement some of that," said Farber, who added what happened with Medina was an unfortunate incident. "I'd like to make sure this never has to happen again."
Kracl urged animal owners to be responsible at the Sept. 22 Colfax County Board of Commissioners meeting.
“(Farber is) asking anyone who has info to please contact the police department, anyone who may have video please contact the police department," Kracl said. "So that’s what they're trying to do now is just get as much information as they can.”
Schuyler PD is moving through the standard protocols for any kind of discharge of a weapon, she said.
Kracl, who owns animals, said there is a real issue with unregistered dogs at large.
“It’s just a huge issue in the City of Schuyler of folks who are not registering them, rabies issues. We’ve had children bit, with dogs who have never been to a vet, who’ve never gotten shots,” she said. “Please, please be a responsible dog owner, please license your dog, get the proper shots and keep the dog on your property.”
It’s been an issue in the City of Schuyler for a long time, said District 2 Commissioner Carl Grotelueschen.
“It just drives Joan (his wife) crazy,” District 3 Commissioner Jim Mejstrik said. “The dog’s missing for four or five days and they come and say, 'Oh, have you seen my dog?'"
Kracl said the City does enforce ordinances because she’s prosecuting, but a lot of times residents just pay the bill and will go get their animal.
“I truly believe they love their animals, they don’t want to forfeit their animals,” Kracl said. “I love my animals enough that I take really good care of them and accidents can happen, (I) completely understand if something happens once. It’s the repeat offenders with multiple animals that are really frustrating.”
The first fine for either a dog running at-large or an unlicensed dog is $50 for each offense, Farber said, and the second is $100 for each offense.
On the third offense, the dog then goes through the forfeiture process.
"The numbers are startling," Farber said. "The number of dogs that are running large, they continue to grow."
Carolyn Komatsoulis is a reporter for the Schuyler Sun. Reach her via email at carolyn.komatsoulis@lee.net.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!