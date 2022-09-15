Old glory: The Center's U.S. flag taken over Labor Day weekend

The United States flag is a symbol of the country and its values. It also has a different meaning to everyone.

For The Center and its patrons, many of whom are military veterans, the flag means a lot more, hence their perpetual display of one. Over Labor Day weekend, their flag was removed from its place and discarded some distance away, according to Schuyler Police Chief Robert Farber.

"The flag they display out front, it's actually lit up by street lights. At some point during the night someone removed it and someone found it later in a park area, wadded up on the ground behind one of the benches," Farber said.

Jerry Mundil from The Center, who served in the Navy in Vietnam from 1970-1974, said the flagpole also sustained some damage.

"The pole's all busted up, broke the wings off the eagle on top," Mundil said.

Farber added that the theft is unfortunate given the significance of the flag to those at The Center.

"It's disheartening, you hate to see that. It's our national identity, our flag, you don't want anything to happen to it," Farber said.

The theft, as the flag was private property hanging on display in a public space, is a plain theft, just the same as if someone were to take down a state flag or a flag of a favorite sports team. It being a national flag has no bearing on the severity of the crime.

Fortunately, the rest of the holiday weekend, with so many people in town, went off without a hitch, Farber said.

"We had a lot of people in town, it was a considerable event with a lot of people going back and forth from that are so we're fortunate," Farber said.

Fortunately, the local Boy Scout Troop, Troop 211, found out about the theft and felt they needed to help by donating a new flag to The Center, which they presented to Mundil and The Center Manager Shelley Farber at a flag retirement ceremony on Sept. 11 at the boy scout cabin near South Park.

"It felt good. We took one from my store and had put it up, we've already got one flying here but now I can take it back. It was very nice of them," Mundil said.

Robert Farber said the theft doesn't qualify as any sort of hate crime, since there doesn't appear to be any targeted malicious intent behind the theft, but that the police are asking for any information related to the incident.