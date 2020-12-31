Old Wilson Church to be demolished

The Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, formerly known as Wilson Church, near Schuyler, will be demolished in the coming weeks, said Cemetery Board Secretary David Jedlicka.

The original church was established in 1883 by Czech and German Immigrants, he added, with the current building built in 1918.

“Think of all the weddings and the funerals and just all the activities that went on in these 100 years,” Jedlicka said.

One of those weddings was between Catherine Novacek and her husband, who died in 2011.

“I was baptized there … received my first communion there, my confirmation and my husband and I got married there in November of 1954," Novacek said.

That was the end of her being a member of the church, but she said she came back for an annual celebration.

“In those days, the wedding took place at 9 in the morning. Then you had a dinner at 4, immediate family,” Novacek added. “Then you had Schuyler for pictures, and then you came back and had a reception, and then we had a wedding dance at the Oak Ballroom in Schuyler.”

She went out there to the site of the church in mid-December.