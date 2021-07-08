ON THE ROAD: Sun does ride along with Colfax County deputy

On a bright, hot Friday afternoon, Deputy Caleb Hamernik of the Colfax County Sheriff’s Office got into his police truck to do routine patrol of small towns in the county.
On a typical day, Hamernik said, he drives around 220 to 240 miles, with most shifts at the Sheriff’s Office being 12 hours long.
“That kind of depends on what kind of calls you get, how many times you have to go up and down the county,” he added.
During the ride along on July 2, Hamernik drove around the Village of Rogers to check for suspicious activity before traveling along Highways 15 and 30 to check for traffic violations.
“I perform traffic stops and do small-town patrol for the three small towns in the northern part of the county and two smaller towns down south,” said Hamernik, who’s been with the Sheriff’s Office for about two years.
“(Today,) I've done a couple of traffic stops, paper service I tried to deliver. I've done some town patrol already.”
Often serving papers includes court summons or people filing for divorce, he noted.
Additionally, the Sheriff’s Office is inching closer to its fundraising goal for a K-9 unit, said Sheriff Shawn Messerlie.
This would be the first-ever K-9 for the department. Messerlie said as it’s the first time his office has pursued establishing a K-9 unit, unexpected costs have come up.
“One thing we didn't realize, we're looking at building a fence for (Deputy Daniel) Acosta at his house because he's got to do K-9 training and … keep the K-9 safe,” Messerlie said.
Currently, almost $30,000 of the $50,000 goal has been raised, Messerlie said. Those who want to donate can do so by sending it to the Sheriff’s Office; checks and money orders should be made out to the Colfax County K-9 Fund.
“There (are) other grants we can write after we get the dog,” Messerlie added. “There (are) also people that have donated that said ‘if you need more money, come back and we'll certainly donate more.’”
As for Hamernik, he knows Colfax County well as he grew up in Clarkson. He graduated from school in Ainsworth as his family had moved. He didn’t immediately pursue a career in law enforcement, he added.
“I did a little bit of everything,” Hamernik said. “I worked at auto sales and ADM in Columbus for a while.”
Once he completed his 16-week training at the Nebraska Law Enforcement Training Center in Grand Island, Hamernik said he soon realized that there was still a lot left to learn.
“It's a big learning curve,” said Hamernik, who now lives in the northern part of Colfax County with his family. “Once you get out of the Academy, you basically have the foundation and you kind of have to learn the rest of it deliberately as you go.”
For example, he said, he learned to pick up on the little details while interacting with the public, such as body language and the way the other person is dressed.
These days, he noted, law enforcement officers are in the media quite a bit, often for negative reasons. But, Hamernik said it’s important to let an officer go through his or her procedures and remember to stay calm.
“We're not perfect,” Hamernik said. “So the more you aggravate him, there's a chance that you get angry because you didn't do it and he's angry because you didn't do (what he asked). There’s a chance to keep elevating it to a situation where the use of force is needed.
“Don't argue with the cop on the side of the road, argue with the cop in front of a judge in the court.”
Each job has its downsides, Hamernik noted, but he said he still enjoys being in law enforcement.
“It's gratifying you're helping people…” Hamernik said.
“(What) I do really enjoy about the job is you really don't truly know what your day's going to be like.”
Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at hannah.schrodt@lee.net.