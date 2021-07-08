ON THE ROAD: Sun does ride along with Colfax County deputy

“One thing we didn't realize, we're looking at building a fence for (Deputy Daniel) Acosta at his house because he's got to do K-9 training and … keep the K-9 safe,” Messerlie said.

Currently, almost $30,000 of the $50,000 goal has been raised, Messerlie said. Those who want to donate can do so by sending it to the Sheriff’s Office; checks and money orders should be made out to the Colfax County K-9 Fund.

“There (are) other grants we can write after we get the dog,” Messerlie added. “There (are) also people that have donated that said ‘if you need more money, come back and we'll certainly donate more.’”

As for Hamernik, he knows Colfax County well as he grew up in Clarkson. He graduated from school in Ainsworth as his family had moved. He didn’t immediately pursue a career in law enforcement, he added.

“I did a little bit of everything,” Hamernik said. “I worked at auto sales and ADM in Columbus for a while.”

Once he completed his 16-week training at the Nebraska Law Enforcement Training Center in Grand Island, Hamernik said he soon realized that there was still a lot left to learn.