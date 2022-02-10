 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

ON THIN ICE

  • 0
Schuyler ice rescue

Members of the David City Volunteer Fire Department and Schuyler Fire-Rescue take part in ice rescue training on Feb. 5 at the David City park in nearby Butler County. According to Bo Tibbetts of Technical Rescue International, the training consisted of a classroom lecture, a level one course as seen on Feb. 5 and an advanced course the following day. There were a mix of students recertifying their credentials and those who were new to the training overall. 

 Hannah Schrodt

Related to this story

Most Popular

Miniature donkeys spread joy

Miniature donkeys spread joy

It was at Clarkson Czech Days many years ago that Doris Ahrens found what would soon become a several decades-long hobby.

Schuyler art students recognized

Schuyler art students recognized

Six Schuyler Central High School students have been recognized regionally for their artworks by the Scholastic Art and Writing Awards program.

Peer learning in the NCF network

Peer learning in the NCF network

Today I’d like to share some of the highlights from a great example of the value of peer learning in the Nebraska Community Foundation network…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News