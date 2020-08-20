One bridge project delayed, one on schedule over Shell Creek

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Columbus' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Union Pacific Railroad's bridge project over Shell Creek near Road D, scheduled to be completed this summer has been delayed, said Emergency Manager Mark Arps, but Colfax County's Road 14 project over Shell Creek is still on schedule.

The County is widening and doing a clean-out of Shell Creek, Arps said, and officials removed the bridges at Road 14 and a bridge on Road 15. A much larger bridge to better handle floodwater will be constructed on Road 14. There will be no bridge on Road 15.

The railroad is taking out the small bridge near Road D and will put in a larger railroad bridge and widen their part of Shell Creek.

“With the COVID-19 pandemic, a lot of things have been shut down. The Union Pacific Railroad, like everybody else, they’re feeling the pinch and there are fewer trains being traveled across, a lot of factories (have) been closed down,” Arps said. “So a lot of orders that are going through, the shipments going through the railroad Union Pacific, a lot of them have slowed down or stopped, so they are delaying this bridgework.”

County officials found out about the delay in late July, Arps noted.