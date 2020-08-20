One bridge project delayed, one on schedule over Shell Creek

The Union Pacific Railroad's bridge project over Shell Creek near Road D, scheduled to be completed this summer has been delayed, said Emergency Manager Mark Arps, but Colfax County's Road 14 project over Shell Creek is still on schedule.
The County is widening and doing a clean-out of Shell Creek, Arps said, and officials removed the bridges at Road 14 and a bridge on Road 15. A much larger bridge to better handle floodwater will be constructed on Road 14. There will be no bridge on Road 15.
The railroad is taking out the small bridge near Road D and will put in a larger railroad bridge and widen their part of Shell Creek.
“With the COVID-19 pandemic, a lot of things have been shut down. The Union Pacific Railroad, like everybody else, they’re feeling the pinch and there are fewer trains being traveled across, a lot of factories (have) been closed down,” Arps said. “So a lot of orders that are going through, the shipments going through the railroad Union Pacific, a lot of them have slowed down or stopped, so they are delaying this bridgework.”
County officials found out about the delay in late July, Arps noted.
A Union Pacific Railroad official, in an email obtained by the Sun, said the company is still looking to start the bridge replacement project in the future.
“As I mentioned to you, the project is now fully funded for construction next year, and I’m hopeful that we will find a way to start the project late this year,” the Union Pacific Railroad official wrote. “Whether we start late this year or early next year, the goal now is to have the bridge replaced before spring rain/runoff occurs.”
In an email to the Sun received Monday morning, Kristin South, senior director of corporate communications and media relations, said Union Pacific anticipates starting the bridge replacement project before year's end with completion sometime in the second quarter of 2021.
"We continue to work with Colfax County, NRD (Nebraska Resources District) and the City of Schuyler and appreciate their partnership," South wrote.
District 1 Commissioner Lynton Cattau said at the July 28 Colfax County Board of Commissioners meeting that the railroad wanted to push and push and then, all of a sudden, they were backing down.
District 2 Commissioner Carl E. Grotelueschen said during the same meeting that his argument would be to do the construction now when there are fewer trains coming through.
“It’s just been postponed because of lighter rail traffic -- that’s all that was about,” Grotelueschen told the Sun earlier this month. “But, it’s really nothing.”
Grotelueschen said there are hopes of it starting again this year.
According to Arps, there are concerns about the railroad’s project being delayed and then another flood happening.
Union Pacific’s second-quarter net income was $1.1 billion, versus $1.6 billion in the second quarter of 2019, according to a press release.
"The Second Quarter proved very challenging as we faced a volume decline of 20 percent due to the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic,” wrote Lance Fritz, Union Pacific chairman, president and chief executive officer, in the release.
Union Pacific had operating revenue of over $4 billion which was down 24% compared to the second quarter of last year.
Bulk freight revenue was down 17%, industrial freight revenue was down 23% and premium freight revenue was down 33%, according to the release.
“But with the COVID pandemic happening a lot of things are getting shut down or delayed because of the economy,” Arps reiterated. “It’s just not there.”
Carolyn Komatsoulis is a reporter for the Schuyler Sun. Reach her via email at carolyn.komatsoulis@lee.net.
