One of the lucky ones: Schuyler woman credits early detection in cancer battle

It’s by early detection and advancement in technology that Lynne Dvorak credits beating breast cancer.

Lynne, who lives halfway between Schuyler and Columbus, was at her annual mammogram appointment in 2017 when an abnormality was found.

“I was sitting there waiting for them to come back and I was running through the errands in my head that I had to get done that day,” said Lynne. “And then they had said they had seen something and would like to take an ultrasound of it.”

An ultrasound and subsequent biopsy were done that same day. The results came back with the word no one wants to hear: cancer.

Lynne said the diagnosis probably affected her friends and family more than it did her, though it did give her pause.

“I’m a pretty pragmatic person so I pretty much said, ‘Well, OK. What do we do next?’ And then we do it,” she added.

As for her husband, Mike, the news came as a surprise.

“The first initial thing is, ‘Oh my gosh, what have we got ahead of us?’ kind of a thing,” Mike said. “In the second sentence she said ‘but it’s really small.’ So the prognosis they thought was good. Nevertheless, there’s always that fear in the background of what it could be or how bad it could be.”

Mike noted his father’s colon cancer diagnosis and how he’s been on the receiving end for both a bad outcome -- in the case of his father -- and Lynne’s good one.

“There was a lot of support from family immediately,” Mike said. “We didn’t hide it, it was something that we wanted everybody to know. Life didn’t change a whole lot because of it, in our particular case.”

Lynne underwent a partial mastectomy that April and then radiation treatment, which she finished in August the same year. She did not need to undergo chemotherapy.

“They went in and just took right around where it was,” she said. “It was half a centimeter, very small. I hardly say I count that as cancer. But that’s the whole point of getting those annual exams is that it catches it early and that’s what happened with me.”

Since then, things have been looking up. Lynne had mammograms and blood draws every six months for the first year and then went back to her regular, annual exam. She’s been taking antiestrogen medication for the past four years and has one year left of that treatment. Lynne’s type of cancer thrived on estrogen, so the medication is a way to fight against the disease, she noted.

Lynne credits both early detection and technology advancements for her good outcome.

“The type of cancer I had was an aggressive type and because it was only half a centimeter, I think that helped me a lot,” Lynne said.

About a week or two before her mammogram, Lynne had her regular yearly physical during which the doctor had done a breast cancer exam. Her growth had not yet been large enough to detect at that time, she added.

Additionally, only two of Lynne’s lymph nodes were removed from her arm during surgery. She had been given an isotope injection that allowed the doctors to detect which lymph nodes were being affected by cancer.

“In previous years they would just take them all and you would have trouble with your arms while laying and you would have fluid in your arm and stuff like that,” Lynne said. “I don’t have any of that because there were only two they took and that was that. That’s, again, another thing that has helped.”

Although she’s had a good outcome, Lynne noted that she needs to stay cautious about her health from now on. Her two daughters also must stay on top of preventative measures because breast cancer is hereditary.

Lynne said she received an outpouring of support from her family, friends and even those who didn’t know her as well.

“I got a card from my son’s college roommate’s mother because she had gone through it so she had (written) me a really nice letter,” Lynne added. “That was really something that was great.”

The Dvorak family’s faith in God also helped them through Lynne’s cancer journey.

“We’re a strong Christian family and so God plays a big part in that when you have that assurance, that faith and you can do battle with this kind of thing and you’re not hopeless,” Lynne said. “I think that also plays a big part, the positiveness around me and all of the prayers.”

Lynne said she would encourage breast cancer preventative measures, including monthly self-exams and annual mammograms. She added that her first cousin found cancer following a mammogram, too, and is facing a positive prognosis.

“We’re kind of on the downhill side here, everything’s been good,” Mike said. “At this point, it’s been good so long and her checkups have been good. I’d have to say life has been going on like normal. Every once in a while you’re reminded when she has to go to a checkup. She’s so very fortunate.”

