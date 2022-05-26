One-room schoolhouse display sees new light

From a one-room schoolhouse to a one-room display, a teacher's desk from the 1800s and several other country school artifacts have found a new home at the Schuyler Sun Annex of the Colfax County Museum.

The Schuyler Historical Society will hold a grand opening for the new one-room school exhibit at the Schuyler Sun Annex, located at 1112 C St.

Previously, the one-room schoolhouse artifacts were stored in the Colfax County Museum, according to Museum Curator Theresa Shonka.

After the acquisition of the old Schuyler Sun building, she wanted to move them somewhere where they could be properly seen.

"When it was all at the museum it was kind of piled up together, so I asked if we could make it look like a schoolroom instead of being so crowded where you couldn’t see anything," Shonka said.

She worked on the room over winter, dropping by and organizing as time allowed while the building was still closed to the public due to COVID-19 and some issues with the roof.

With the roof repaired and the new room organized, museum staff are ready for visitors. Museum Treasurer Betty Brichacek said the room is packed with genuine schoolroom artifacts.

"The teacher’s desk is from the 1800s, there are a lot of books and old encyclopedias, globes, it has all the things that were a part of the one-room school," Brichacek said.

The desk, which was donated by a local family, comes from the District 28 country school located north of Schuyler on Highway 15. The brick building is in disrepair now, but the desk was recovered some time ago, with a little nod to its former users hidden inside.

"When we got the top of the desk opened up, we saw signatures from the teachers on it, with some of them saying they were from the 1870s," Shonka said. "It's really neat that they signed it and you can still read it."

Another unique feature in the display is the pump and water station the one-room schools had for students to drink from before water fountains or water bottles existed.

Brichacek said the display is set up in a room by itself, similar to the museum's Schuyler Sun and farm displays.

"The last one we did was when a local veterinarian passed away. Things from his office were donated to the museum and we set up a vet's office in one of the rooms," Brichacek said.

For Shonka, the display is a monument to those country schools that will never be seen again, either demolished or just dilapidated beyond repair.

"To me, it's a lot of the schools that were around back in the day, the way the Schuyler grade school looked back in the day," Shonka said. "A lot of the country schools aren't around anymore, but we've got the things that were in them."

The display opens to the public June 2, and will be open from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tours and refreshments will be available.

