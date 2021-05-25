One with the people: Pillen talks with residents at Schuyler's QC supply

People from all over the area showed up on May 21 at QC Supply in Schuyler to learn more about Jim Pillen’s governor run, but Jane Tooley perhaps said best what was echoed throughout the building.
“Personality-wise, I think he’s a great guy,” said Tooley, who has known Pillen for decades and made the trek from nearby Columbus to Schuyler to show support. “I also think he’ll be a great governor.”
Pillen was a special guest of QC Supply, 574 Road 11 in Schuyler, which hosted him as a way for the Republican gubernatorial candidate to share his platform with the local community.
QC Supply CEO Kent Gardner was on hand and said the company has had a longstanding business relationship with Pillen and his Pillen Family Farms, a Nebraska-based family-owned farming operation and a leader in the pork production industry. He said hosting Pillen was meant to help QC’s many customers who call Nebraska home.
“I think that’s important because the community really wants to understand what he’s going to represent if he were elected governor,” Gardner said, noting he appreciates how candid and articulate Pillen is, as well as his ongoing support for developing the farming community.
Pillen, a Platte County native and Lakeview High alumnus, announced April 7 that he is seeking the 2022 Republican nomination for Nebraska governor and desires to eventually succeed Gov. Pete Ricketts once his second term comes to an end in January 2023.
Pillen has said he’s highly supportive of gun rights, pro-life protections, K-12 education and law enforcement. He has said he also desires more order on the country’s southern border, as well as an expansion of broadband and improved infrastructure across the state.
Although he has no traditional political experience, Pillen is not a stranger to helping and leading others successfully. He was elected to the University of Nebraska’s Board of Regents in 2012 and re-elected in 2018. In 2020, he was elected and served as the board’s chairman. A 2004 UNL Football Hall of Fame inductee, he has also served on the UNL College of Business Administration Advisory Board and the Nebraska Chamber of Commerce Board.
Pillen spent time greeting more than two-dozen people, answering questions and taking pictures. Schuyler Police Chief Robert Farber and Investigator Brandon Guern were among the many who had a conversation with him. Farber said though their conversation was brief, Pillen seemed nice. He added he was happy the candidate made time for Schuyler.
“It’s always important when people recognize rural communities and they’re willing to pay attention to the things important to all of Nebraska, especially Schuyler, our community,” Farber said, noting he and Guern also showed up because QC has been very supportive of the department’s K-9 program.
Farber’s sentiment was reflective of Pillen’s reasoning for visiting the small town. Pillen said he plans to get out and meet as many people throughout the state as possible, with the size of a community not being a factor as to where he'll go.
"For all of us who have lived in Nebraska our entire life, every community matters. Every person matters,” Pillen said. “So coming to Schuyler was a no-brainer. I’m thrilled to have the chance to come to Schuyler, meet more people, renew some acquaintances.”
After visiting with individuals in attendance, Pillen took a few moments to address the group collectively. He talked a bit about his upbringing and background.
After growing up on a Platte County farm raising pigs with his father, earning a bachelor’s degree in animal science from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and doctor of veterinary medicine from Kansas State, Pillen opened a small animal practice and swine consulting practice.
In 1993, he founded Pillen Family Farms and followed that in 2012 with DNA Genetics, which prides itself to work “every day to advance swine genetics in measurable ways.”
Pillen later talked about his values and indicated he was encouraged by the support he has been receiving in bigger markets like Omaha after an attendee asked him what he had been hearing about his campaign. Former Nebraska Gov. Kay Orr and Nebraska football legend Coach Tom Osborne recently publicly endorsed him, for which he said he greatly appreciated.
One woman in the audience said she believes Pillen to be a great man and that she believes he’ll be a great governor. Pillen smiled in response, though talked about how he hopes his supporters will spread the word about his campaign so that it can grow organically. He said if each supporter were to inform at least 11 others about his campaign and encourage them to do the same, it could have a significant impact on the outcome of the election in 2022.
Several others are seeking the Republican nomination for governor besides Pillen, including Charles Herbster, who operates Herbster Angus Farms in Falls City, and Sen. Brett Lindstrom of Omaha.
Bob Krist, a former Republican state senator and nominee for governor in 2018, has announced he will seek the Democratic nomination and be running in the governor race once again.
Pillen said he was enjoying visiting with area residents, noting that he hopes people walk away confident with a few things on their minds.
“Jim Pillen is a man of convictions,” Pillen said of what he hopes people think after they meet him. “That he loves the state of Nebraska, he loves the people of Nebraska and he’s the right person to lead us the next few years ahead.”
