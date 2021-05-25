One with the people: Pillen talks with residents at Schuyler's QC supply

"For all of us who have lived in Nebraska our entire life, every community matters. Every person matters,” Pillen said. “So coming to Schuyler was a no-brainer. I’m thrilled to have the chance to come to Schuyler, meet more people, renew some acquaintances.”

After visiting with individuals in attendance, Pillen took a few moments to address the group collectively. He talked a bit about his upbringing and background.

After growing up on a Platte County farm raising pigs with his father, earning a bachelor’s degree in animal science from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and doctor of veterinary medicine from Kansas State, Pillen opened a small animal practice and swine consulting practice.

In 1993, he founded Pillen Family Farms and followed that in 2012 with DNA Genetics, which prides itself to work “every day to advance swine genetics in measurable ways.”

Pillen later talked about his values and indicated he was encouraged by the support he has been receiving in bigger markets like Omaha after an attendee asked him what he had been hearing about his campaign. Former Nebraska Gov. Kay Orr and Nebraska football legend Coach Tom Osborne recently publicly endorsed him, for which he said he greatly appreciated.