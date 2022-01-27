Open for business

What is in our future? This is something that we look at as we review our year end goals and accomplishments and set strategic plans in place for 2022.

From my economic development perspective:

Labor shortages will continue. Even as we return to pre pandemic labor market employment rates, it will not reverse the aging of America’s workforce.

People have not returned to their jobs

Finding child care

The workforce is growing but businesses must adopt labor enhancing technologies as workers decline.

We are fortunate in Schuyler as groups are working on child care, and our business continue to utilize technology to remain successful. However, across the nation, availability of skilled labor is the No. 1 criteria from a site selection perspective at 91.4% when evaluating a community.

The foundation of our Schuyler economy is strong. We must continue to focus on shopping locally and supporting our local merchants and economy.

Nebraska leading economic indicator rose in November by .96% suggesting that moderate economic growth will continue in Nebraska during the second quarter of 2022. The components of this indicator are building permits for single family homes, airline passenger counts initial claims for unemployment, value of the U.S. dollar and manufacturing hours worked. Schuyler Housing Coordinator Brian Bywater works diligently to develop housing in the community.

We must remain diligent in our improvements of our building in Schuyler. We have several loan and grants that help a business tackle those improvements. Appearance of our buildings is more than just a feel good for the community, it reflects what has passed and a promise of our future. Schuler Community Development (SCD) is focused on building a welcoming entrance for downtown Schuyler called the America’s Pathway. In addition, we work to seek funds for property acquisition, sidewalk improvements and greenspace in our community.

The list can go on, but one last item is broadband capability across the county. Every household/farm/ranch needs high speed reliable internet access. The technological transformation requires constant connectivity. We need it to work, learn and play. We are transitioning from office parks to work at home. These are all great opportunities for Schuyler if we continue to forge ahead and work to get higher home internet speeds and fiber-rich broad band networks.

If you have suggestions or would like to talk about any of these issues, please stop in at Schuyler Community Development at the Homestead Center or visit www.schuylerdevelopment.net.

Cheryl Brandenburgh is the economic development director for Schuyler Community Development.

