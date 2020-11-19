Operation Christmas Child to look different

Wilch noted for those who are scared to go to stores, there is an option to pack shoeboxes online.

“I think it’s especially important right now because of COVID,” she said. “It’s always important because it gives those children hope that they may not have. It teaches them the love of Jesus … it’s fun to give. It’s fun to share.”

Gengler, Wilch and Marking all said the program was important, although the church did talk a couple of times about not having it this year, Gengler said.

“But (we) decided that we could be safe enough in our own packing here at the church with social distancing and everyone (wearing) masks, and we try to keep family units together at their own tables for packing,” Gengler said.

With their ability to do drive-through, they decided to go ahead, Gengler said.

“(We) decided that it’s a good event that we wanted to keep going,” she said.

Carolyn Komatsoulis is a reporter for the Schuyler Sun. Reach her via email at carolyn.komatsoulis@lee.net.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.