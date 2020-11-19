Operation Christmas Child to look different

Operation Christmas Child will look different this year in Schuyler. Instead of bringing shoeboxes filled with items for children into the First Presbyterian Church, 802 B St., residents will go through a drive-through drop off.
Collection began Nov. 16 and runs through Nov. 23. Collections hours were from 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 18, and continue from 5-7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 20; from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Nov. 21; from 8 to 9:30 a.m. and from noon to 2 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 22; and from 9 to 11 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 23.
“I think it’s important because Christmas is a time of giving, but many individuals, when they give, they give to their families or they give to their friends,” the Rev. Sarah Gengler of First Presbyterian Church said. “But Operation Christmas Child is an opportunity to step outside of your immediate family and friends circles and change the life of someone you’ve never met and will likely never meet.”
The gifts are not a huge dollar amount, she said, but they are life-changing ones and “simple acts of love.”
Individuals can fill shoeboxes with toys, school supplies and hygiene items. The boxes go to different countries.
Volunteer Cathie Marking said shoeboxes are available in the lobbies of Pinnacle Bank, Homestead Bank and the First Presbyterian Church.
“The thing I like about this program the most is that anyone can pack a shoebox -- an individual, a family, a group,” Marking said. “It’s fun to see how much you can pack in that shoebox. We are so blessed and it gives you a good feeling to know you can share that love.”
Marking also noted each shoebox has a booklet about Jesus’ love in the language of the recipient.
“(The shoeboxes) don’t go to all English-speaking countries,” she said.
The program has been in operation since 1993 but has only been in Schuyler the last five years, said Kris Wilch, project leader for the Schuyler dropoff center.
“Also, Operation Christmas Child itself has recommended for all drop-offs in the United States to use the drive-through model. We’ve been supplied with PPE, masks, it will be touchless,” Wilch added. “They do not have to have contact with you by hand. We’ll use the safe distancing.”
Wilch noted for those who are scared to go to stores, there is an option to pack shoeboxes online.
“I think it’s especially important right now because of COVID,” she said. “It’s always important because it gives those children hope that they may not have. It teaches them the love of Jesus … it’s fun to give. It’s fun to share.”
Gengler, Wilch and Marking all said the program was important, although the church did talk a couple of times about not having it this year, Gengler said.
“But (we) decided that we could be safe enough in our own packing here at the church with social distancing and everyone (wearing) masks, and we try to keep family units together at their own tables for packing,” Gengler said.
With their ability to do drive-through, they decided to go ahead, Gengler said.
“(We) decided that it’s a good event that we wanted to keep going,” she said.
Carolyn Komatsoulis is a reporter for the Schuyler Sun. Reach her via email at carolyn.komatsoulis@lee.net.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!