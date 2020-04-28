Our state and the ever-changing COVID-19 situation

On April 20th, Gov. Ricketts announced that the first step in re-opening Nebraska will take place on May 4th when the Directive Health Measure restricting elective surgeries will expire.
Therefore, hospitals, dental offices, and veterinarians will be allowed to open and perform elective surgeries. Allowing, elective veterinary services to take place is especially crucial to our district as agriculture producers begin to ramp up their spring time livestock maintenance.
President Trump, along with the United States Department of Agriculture, recently announced the $19 billion Coronavirus Food Assistance Program to assist our nation’s farmers and ranchers during the pandemic. This program will allocate $16 billion of direct assistance to farmers and ranchers who have seen actual losses in revenue due to market prices and supply chains being impacted by COVID-19. Furthermore, the USDA will be working with distributors around the country to purchase $3 billion worth of fresh meat, produce and dairy products. I encourage all agriculture producers to keep an eye out for additional information on the application process and to contact your local USDA office for additional help.
Gov. Ricketts recently introduced his new Test Nebraska program. This new program will be used to help assess, track and test for cases of COVID-19 in Nebraska. All tests will be free for individuals and covered by the State. With an increase in testing, the governor is hoping this will allow only those with the virus to stay home while gradually opening the state for those who test negative. I encourage everyone to complete the assessment which can be found at testnebraska.com. The governor also asks to use the hashtag #TestNebraskaChallenge once you complete the assessment and nominate five people to also take the assessment in an effort to pass the word on and get as many people tested as possible.
The state has also instituted a new housing plan for healthcare workers, EMS providers, law enforcement and corrections officers who may have come into contact with someone who has COVID-19. In an effort to reduce the spread from these essential workers to their families, hotel accommodations are available for those who need to quarantine. Proper care will be provided to those who are in quarantine if needed. Should you need to request a room, please call 833-220-0018.
Finally, Gov. Ricketts announced that the deadline for grant applications for the Developing Youth Talent Initiative (DYTI) has been extended from May 15th to July 1st. The DYTI program works to educate middle school students about manufacturing and IT jobs in Nebraska by partnering schools with local businesses who provide activities and classes about the STEM field. To apply for the grant please go to opportunity.nebraska.gov/program/nebraska-developing-youth-talent-initiative.
We continue praying for everyone affected by this challenge. We are empathetically here to listen to your concerns and encourage you to contact my office at 402-471-2719 or bbostelman@leg.ne.gov if you have questions or need assistance.
