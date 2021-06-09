Out of retirement: Klimek excited to be police officer in Schuyler

Dan Klimek knew almost immediately upon retiring from the Nebraska State Patrol last October after a multi-decade career that he wasn’t ready to say goodbye to the badge forever.

“I missed it. I missed that service, the people,” Klimek said. “Part of it is everybody is having a hard time finding cops right now. I felt I still had a lot left in the tank and something to give. But, I wanted to decide where I did it.”

Turns out Schuyler was that perfect place. Klimek was sworn in as the Schuyler Police Department’s new officer at the June 1 City Council meeting, bringing his years in law enforcement throughout Nebraska to a fairly young force. SPD’s most senior officer besides Klimek has 17 years of experience, according to Schuyler Police Chief Robert Farber, but then the others have significantly less. So, Farber noted, Klimek will be a great addition to the department.

“I think he’s going to be valuable. He brings experience, knowledge,” Farber said, noting Klimek now gives him his eighth team member. “His institutional knowledge will definitely help us. We’re excited to have him.”