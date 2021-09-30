Pancake breakfast, raffle being held Sunday

According to Krupka, the pancake breakfast is the Schuyler Fire-Rescue Squad’s biggest fundraiser of the year. Proceeds from the event go back into the fire department.

Krupka, who has been treasurer for about 20 years, said the fundraiser has helped pay for tables, chairs, cabinets and the kitchen at the fire station. The breakfast also funded the new digital sign placed outside the station last year.

“We put the money back into the station to make the town look good, the fire station look good, the community,” Krupka said, adding the money is also used for uniforms. “We’ve also purchased a UTV, which can use … (to) pump water, we have a wretch on the front so we can be a stokes basket which is a basket you can put a patient in to get them out of a ravine. We can also put them on the back of it, there’s a spot for a stretcher board.”

The pancake breakfast was still held last year, though it looked different than usual.

“We tried to do the social distancing as much as we could,” Krupka said. “We opened up the other addition, we put tables so they were further apart. We had a lot of to-go orders last year. We will have to go orders again this year, but we’re hoping with COVID numbers being down (last year) that we’ll have more people come in.”