Pancake breakfast, raffle being held Sunday

The Schuyler Fire-Rescue Squad is holding its annual all-you-can-eat pancake breakfast and a raffle this weekend.
From 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday at the fire station, pancakes, scrambled eggs and fried sausage will be served for a good will donation. Drink options include an orange drink, coffee and water.
“Everybody loves our sausage. We get so many compliments on that,” Schuyler Fire-Rescue Treasurer Paul Krupka said. “We actually get pork in boxes and we grind it a couple times. We season it, mix it and then patty it. We do it all on Friday.”
The process takes about five hours, Krupka noted.
“We have a guy who has all of the equipment; we go to his shop and we make it ourselves,” he added. “We start usually around 1 o’clock and we’re done usually about 6. We usually (have) four or five guys, guys that have been on long enough and they know what we’ve got to do and what has to be done.”
The fire department will also be having a raffle on Sunday for three different guns, two Yeti coolers and a Blackstone grill. Usually, a raffle is held during the department’s banquet but, because of a recent influx of COVID-19 cases, the banquet will not be open to the public.
“We should have tickets available on Sunday,” Krupka said.
According to Krupka, the pancake breakfast is the Schuyler Fire-Rescue Squad’s biggest fundraiser of the year. Proceeds from the event go back into the fire department.
Krupka, who has been treasurer for about 20 years, said the fundraiser has helped pay for tables, chairs, cabinets and the kitchen at the fire station. The breakfast also funded the new digital sign placed outside the station last year.
“We put the money back into the station to make the town look good, the fire station look good, the community,” Krupka said, adding the money is also used for uniforms. “We’ve also purchased a UTV, which can use … (to) pump water, we have a wretch on the front so we can be a stokes basket which is a basket you can put a patient in to get them out of a ravine. We can also put them on the back of it, there’s a spot for a stretcher board.”
The pancake breakfast was still held last year, though it looked different than usual.
“We tried to do the social distancing as much as we could,” Krupka said. “We opened up the other addition, we put tables so they were further apart. We had a lot of to-go orders last year. We will have to go orders again this year, but we’re hoping with COVID numbers being down (last year) that we’ll have more people come in.”
Residents put in their to-go orders on Sunday before noon by calling a rescue squad member or calling the fire station at 402-352-5407.
Along with the good food and a chance to win prizes, the pancake breakfast will be a way to find out more about the Schuyler Fire-Rescue Squad.
“It’s a way to meet the members, you can look at the equipment we have; you can get to know who we are and we can get to know who you are,” Krupka said.
Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of the Schuyler Sun. Reach her via email at hannah.schrodt@lee.net.