Passing the torch: Schuyler Economic Development's Cheryl Brandenburgh retires

Approximately three years ago, Cheryl Brandenburgh, after nearly 40 years in community development roles, took on the job of Economic Development director in Schuyler, at the insistence of Ken Cavanaugh, who served in that role at that time.

“I knew there were great things about this community, I had seen an opportunity in the paper and said ‘gosh, maybe there’s something I can do for this community,’ it’s a great community with a lot of valuable assets and I knew people who knew the board, so that helped,” Brandenburgh said.

Upon taking the job, Brandenburgh said she was only on board for two or three years, and would retire after that and was true to her word. In that time, however, she was able to kick-start many projects and assist with many others. Love’s Truck stop, she said, was underway when she started, but Scooters, America’s Pathway, Bank of the Valley, Dairy Queen, Parkview’s expansion, even the fencing around North Park she said she’s proud to have been part of.

“We were very fortunate to have a lot of success in the time I was in Schuyler. Many times, I got out of the way of people doing great things,” Brandenburgh said.

Of those people, across Schuyler Economic Development, the Schuyler Area Chamber of Commerce and the many other groups she worked with, Brandenburgh said she had to give the most credit to Community Housing Specialist Brian Bywater.

“He’s just one of those unsung heroes, he’s continuing to work on housing. A lot of the stuff we do there’s not a lot of glory in and if there is it’s not necessarily Schuyler Community Development recognized for doing work behind the scenes,” Brandenburgh said.

Bywater said Brandenburgh’s connections with those in economic development roles throughout the state were one of her key strengths in the role, as she knew just who to talk to in order to accomplish their goals.

“She’s got contacts throughout the state with her involvement in the Nebraska Economic Development Association. That sort of contact is extremely valuable and will be hard to replace,” Bywater said.

For the past few months, Brandenburgh has been getting the new director, Carol Ringenberg, adjusted to the role. A native Nebraskan who grew up on the family farm, Ringenberg has worked with the University of Nebraska extension rather extensively, which draws her to working with smaller communities, she said.

“What I’m hoping to do is look at areas in Schuyler that are looking toward business growth infrastructure improvements, it all equals out to a higher standard of living. Schuyler has a lot to offer for the size it is,” Ringenberg said.

Immediately prior to this, Ringenberg was a human resources manager for Michael Foods in David City. Before that, she was in education. Things lined up well as she had recently acquired a piece of property in Colfax County when the position opened. Since coming on board, she said, she has wasted no time in finding where the need is in the community and who can meet that need.

“Since I’ve been in, I’ve already visited with several people who’d like to move businesses into Schuyler. It’s real exciting people outside of Schuyler know everything we have to offer and this is a good local part of that,” Ringenberg said.

One thing she will focus on is child care, which Brandenburgh said is one of a few things this position will work with quite often.

“In the end it’s all about working for the betterment of Schuyler and providing housing, providing quality of place, providing child care, the basics are always going to be there and Carol is going to be a great person for this and I certainly wish her all the best,” Brandenburgh said.

Ringenberg elaborated that a major struggle with child care in Schuyler is the hours of availability, as many of those in need of it in Schuyler work shifts that may not align with standard business hours or calendars.

“It’s a big huge need in Schuyler and we do have it, we have community day care on the main drag available but we need more and the type of child care we need is 24/7,” Ringenberg said. “Right now I’m working with the city on several different things that I think is the place for economic development.”

She will also focus on Schuyler’s multicultural, multifaceted business landscape, she said, as businesses, from Cargill shipping products internationally, to local businesses buying and selling international products, are operating on a worldwide scale.

“We are a multitude of cultures working in a worldwide market. Look at where Cargill goes, where the different things manufactured in Schuyler go, we are a multicultural small town,” Ringenberg said. “These are exciting times, so number one is to pull together and make that relationship tighter between different cultures in the community.”

Brandenburgh said as far as the lasting impact of her work goes, the tire recycling grant going into effect later this year was a big project of hers, which seeks to provide a safe and efficient way for the disposal of used tires. The Schuyler Leadership group was her project, Bywater said, and something she will be recognized for, despite its hiatus during the transition period.

“It brought in younger types from local employers in town to teach about different aspects of Schuyler, teaches them about contacts. It was a training method for tomorrow’s leaders in Schuyler,” Bywater said.

Brandenburgh said she hopes Schuyler Economic Development can focus on some of the bigger projects she had to leave behind, such as the levee on the south side of town, downtown development and other infrastructure changes that may not necessarily be noticeable until they’re gone.

“It’s the least glamorous thing we do but it’s so critical because it’s investment in the future,” Brandenburgh said. “People ask ‘well, what are we spending money on?’ well, it’s a lot of places you can’t see but are really important.”