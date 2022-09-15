Paying respect: Boy Scouts retire old flags in ceremony at South Park

On Sept. 11, 21 years after the fall of the World Trade Center towers, a crowd gathered outside the boy scout cabin in South Park to witness a display of patriotic duty by Boy Scout troops 211 and 212.

The scouts set three fires in halved metal barrels as local scout leader Keith "Yogi" Hajek made a short speech about the ceremony of retiring an American flag, including the meaning behind the flag's composition.

"The colors represent the same meaning: red symbolizes strength and valor, white symbolizes purity and innocence and blue symbolizes vigilance, perseverance and justice," Hajek said.

The ceremony began with a speech about the process of retirement, which varies by location, time and place as the main rule is that the flag must be burned and must not touch the ground, including any flag from any time.

"All previous U.S. flags, regardless of amount of stars are still treated and respected the same as our current 50 star flag," Hajek said.

In this case, the first flag was also dissected before cremation, to showcase the stars and stripes individually. First Class Scout Seth Drueppel said the ceremony is meaningful, even on his fourth time and especially on Sept. 11.

"It means quite a lot. it's a sign of respect to the nation and it's a sense of closure," Drueppel said.

The burning, Drueppel added, relieves the flags of duty in a sense.

"America is all about freedom, that's why we came here, that's why we rebelled, so by burning them, we release them," Drueppel said.

Dave Gibbons, scout master for Boys Troop 211 in Schuyler, said the retirement ceremony applies for every flag in the Schuyler area that needs it, not just those used by the Boy Scouts.

"The legion, they have a bunch of flags, people around town, as they collect, we collect them and do this. Businesses in town will bring flags," Gibbons said.

In addition to the practical purposes of doing this when the flag pile is high and the weather is nice, Gibbons said the troop was supposed to have a meeting on Sept. 11 and realized it would be a good time for a patriotic display like a flag retirement.

"We had a whole bunch of flags and thought 9/11 might be a good day to do this kind of thing," Gibbons said.

Hajek added that the U.S. respects its flag more than other countries and that this is largely a display ceremony and way to respect the symbol.

"A lot of it is just for promoting patriotism and pride in our national identity. I've gone to places where there's people from other countries who will fold up their flag and put it in their pocket. Here, we keep it close to our heart," Hajek said.