Pink Patch Program moves at steady rate, expected to expand to T-shirts

Ledon added the program has also received donations and donor patches in which an individual purchases a patch for someone unable to afford their own.

“Between all of that we’ve made almost $1,500,” Ledon said, noting there’s no end date of when patches can be purchased.

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and deputies will be sporting pink patches of their own, along with pink badges.

The next step for the Pink Patch Program is T-shirts, she added.

“A lot of people just purchase the badges just for novelty’s sake and collection and to donate, but I think we would see additional sales from T-shirts; we’ve had some people inquiring about that,” Ledon said. “We’re looking forward to starting that now, too.”

Donations to For The Girls are given out quarterly. Ledon said she gave the first donation in August and the second will be given in the beginning of November.

“We’re really happy that we were able to partner with them, especially since all the funds are being used specifically for Colfax County residents that are going to Norfolk for their treatment,” Ledon said.