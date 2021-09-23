Pink Patch Program moves at steady rate, expected to expand to T-shirts

The Colfax County Sheriff’s Office Pink Patch Program is moving at a steady pace following its inception in the summer.
The Pink Patch Project is a collaborative effort between public safety agencies to raise awareness and fundraise for breast cancer research and treatment, according to its website. It started in California in 2013.
The local program began in June. Members of the public can purchase a pink version of the deputies’ uniform patches for $10 each. Half of the money goes back into the program while the other half benefits For The Girls out of Norfolk, which provides treatment support and grants for women battling cancer. For The Girls serves Colfax County residents.
“It’s doing pretty well,” Sheriff Shawn Messerlie said. “…I already ordered some pink badges (for deputies). Those will be handed out in the month of October.”
Deputy Alyssa Ledon heads the Sheriff’s Office’s program. Ledon herself is a survivor as she battled cervical cancer as a teenager. She was diagnosed at 17, she previously told the Schuyler Sun, and was successfully out of remission by the time she was 20.
“Initially we sold quite a few patches starting out,” Ledon said on Monday. “…In July we had the Colfax County Fair where we got the opportunity to sell a lot of patches. As it stands right now, as far as actual patch sales, we’ve reached nearly 100.”
Ledon added the program has also received donations and donor patches in which an individual purchases a patch for someone unable to afford their own.
“Between all of that we’ve made almost $1,500,” Ledon said, noting there’s no end date of when patches can be purchased.
October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and deputies will be sporting pink patches of their own, along with pink badges.
The next step for the Pink Patch Program is T-shirts, she added.
“A lot of people just purchase the badges just for novelty’s sake and collection and to donate, but I think we would see additional sales from T-shirts; we’ve had some people inquiring about that,” Ledon said. “We’re looking forward to starting that now, too.”
Donations to For The Girls are given out quarterly. Ledon said she gave the first donation in August and the second will be given in the beginning of November.
“We’re really happy that we were able to partner with them, especially since all the funds are being used specifically for Colfax County residents that are going to Norfolk for their treatment,” Ledon said.
Ledon noted she’s been able to sell quite a few patches that she brings along with her to law enforcement events.
“Recently I went to the jail administrator’s conference in Kearney and sold a number of patches there,” Ledon said. “I know one of the people that purchased one of our patches sent it to somebody out in Texas who collects patches. I also have had people email and (send) mail requesting patches because they collect the pink patches.”
As part of the Pink Patch Project, Ledon will also have a vehicle outfitted with pink lettering and other detailing. A number of other law enforcement agencies in Nebraska have pink vehicles, including the Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office. She indicated the vehicle will hopefully be ready in time for Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
“My vehicle, we’re waiting on the K-9 vehicle to be completed before I can take over the one that’s going to be pink,” Ledon said. “We’re hoping that in October that will be done.”
